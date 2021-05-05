SculptureWalk Partners With Washington Pavilion Management, Inc For Operational Administration

SculptureWalk has entered into a professional services agreement with Washington Pavilion Management Inc. (WPMI) to provide operational administration for the organization. The new partnership will enhance SculptureWalk's mission and bolster the public art program in downtown Sioux Falls and the region.

"The SculptureWalk Board of Directors understands how important SculptureWalk and the Arc of Dreams are to the community, and this partnership will ensure the continuity of the program at a very high level moving forward. We are confident in the abilities of the Washington Pavilion Management company and know this is our opportunity to plan for future growth," says SculptureWalk Board of Directors President Regan Smith.

Jim Clark, SculptureWalk's current director, founded the organization and, along with Dale Lamphere and Paul Schiller, helped establish the Arc of Dreams - an iconic, signature city landmark. Clark's vision and leadership has created a world-class, one-of-a-kind public art program right here in Sioux Falls.

Clark is retiring at the end of May. Brandon Hanson, Director of Museums at the Washington Pavilion, will be the new point of contact for SculptureWalk.

"Jim has made a huge impact locally, regionally and nationally in the art community. We can't thank him enough for his tireless efforts, and this community owes Jim a huge debt of gratitude for what he has done for Sioux Falls," says Regan Smith.

Moving forward, Washington Pavilion Management Inc. will provide management services and support to this vital, enriching community arts organization. Services to SculptureWalk will include operations, event management, fundraising and development, marketing, accounting and volunteer management. SculptureWalk will remain its own 501(c)(3) organization and retain its property and independent volunteer board of directors.

"SculptureWalk has established itself as one of Sioux Falls' signature attractions, and we are proud to support this organization and the local arts community," says Darrin Smith, WPMI President & CEO. "This new partnership is a natural extension of the long-standing relationship between our two organizations, and our goal is to elevate SculptureWalk as an organization and take it to even greater heights."

The SculptureWalk Visitor Center has been located in the Washington Pavilion since May 2018. The first and last sculptures on the route also are located near the facility.

SculptureWalk 2021, the 18th year of the organization, will include 62 sculptures in downtown Sioux Falls. Since 2003, 903 sculptures have been placed downtown, and 1,050 total in all of Sioux Falls. Of those, 213 sculptures have been sold. SculptureWalk Sioux Falls has satellite programs at the Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center campus, University of Sioux Falls, Downtown Vermillion, University of South Dakota and in Watertown.