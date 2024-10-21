Photos: THIS IS HALLOWEEN At The Triple Door Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See first look photos of Can Can's 2024 rendition of their annual production, "This Is Halloween" at the Triple Door.

The doors to Halloween Town have swung open once again. A beloved tradition that never loses its charm, Can Can’s "This is Halloween" is now showing at the Triple Door stage for a limited engagement until November 2. Filled to the brim with dance, song and music, This Is Halloween comprises a 25-person cast of spooky Halloweentown favorites.

“Every year, the show grows more spectacular and captivating," enthuses Chris Pink, Artistic Director of Can Can. "Harmonizing our gifted cast and Orchestra with the stunning multimedia visuals by TJ Davis (Freak Night, Lucky, Welcome to Wonderland) creates an exhilarating experience for all. Our production house revels in the challenge of presenting familiar scenes in fresh and innovative ways. With each iteration, we uncover something new and are excited for audiences to delve into the latest transformation."

To accommodate the community's desire for more opportunities to see the show, the annual production will present 26 performances during its limited three-week run. The run will begin on Thursday, October 17, and conclude on Saturday, November 2. While early evening performances are suitable for ages 17 and up, late showings are restricted to individuals 21 years of age or older and Sunday shows at 5:00PM are suitable for all-ages (All-Ages shows do include PG-13 content: partial states of undress and adult language). Additionally, VIP rooms are available for private parties wishing to attend the show, providing an exclusive and personalized experience.

Tickets are available at thetripledoor.com

Learn more about the show at thecancan.com

Photo Credit: Nate Watters

This Is Halloween 2024 at the Triple Door

