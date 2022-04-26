Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Village Theatre's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

With charm, wit, and heart, this musical comedy will remind us all that the truth can hurt and sometimes it’s gut-bustingly funny!

Apr. 26, 2022  

Village Theatre's "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" opened on Friday last week. It will run through May 22 in Issaquah before moving the Everett, May 27-June 19.

Get a first look at photos below!

Perfect for audiences ages 5+, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown is based on the on the beloved comic strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz. Growing up is serious business! Explore a day in the life of Charlie Brown as he goes from wild optimism to utter despair in this delightful revue of songs and vignettes that will take you on a nostalgic trip to all things Peanuts. Join Linus, Lucy, Schroder, and the whole "Peanuts" gang as they bring us along in their journey to learning they learn how a great big dose of sunlight and positivity can be the best medicine. With charm, wit, and heart, this musical comedy will remind us all that the truth can hurt and sometimes it's gut-bustingly funny! Directed by Jimmy Shields with Choreography by Cy Paolantonio and Music Direction by R.J. Tancioco.

Photo credit: Gabriel Corey

Charles L. Simmons, Joell Weil, Rafael Molina, UJ Mangune

Jason Weitkamp and Arika Matoba

Rafael Molina

Charles L. Simmons

Joell Weil, Rafael Molina, Jason Weitkamp

Arika Matoba

Jason Weitkamp

UJ Mangune

Charles L. Simmons and Joell Weil

Cast

Joell Weil

UJ Mangune

Jason Weitkamp

Rafael Molina

Arika Matoba

Cast

Joell Weil and Rafael Molina

Cast



