Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's STEEL MAGNOLIAS

The production marks the start of the theatre's 104th season.

Sep. 03, 2022  

Tacoma Little Theatre begins its 104th Season with the return of one of our most requested titles, Robert Harling's Steel Magnolias. This dynamic new envisioning of the show will be directed by Deanna Martinez.

Check out photos from the production below!

Truvy's salon is Chinquapin, Louisiana's go-to place for a beauty fix with a hearty side of gossip. Along with her overeager assistant Annelle, Truvy pampers her small-town clients with hairdos, manicures, and all kinds of unsolicited advice. Anybody who's anybody is a regular: There's the doting M'Lynn and her soon-to-be-married daughter Shelby; the moody Ouiser; and the well-to-do widow Clairee. Through witty banter and wisecracks, this hodgepodge group of women form friendships as strong as steel, which they are forced to lean on when tragedy strikes.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of Steel Magnolias features Janice Williams as Truvy, Samantha Jane Lobberegt as Annelle, Laurice Roberts as Clairee, Aliyah Shines as Shelby, Shelleigh-Mairi Ferguson as M'Lynn, and Stephanie Leeper as Ouiser.

Steel Magnolias will run Friday, September 9, through Sunday, September 25, 2022. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. The performance on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

Tickets are $27.00 (Adults), $25.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $20.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $145.00. Masks are required while attending a production at Tacoma Little Theatre. For our full COVID-19 protocols please visit www.tacomalittletheatre.com/covid.

There will be a special "Pay What You Can" performance on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available in advance online, in person, or over the phone.

Steel Magnolias is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Photo Credit: Dennis K Photography

Stephanie Leeper, Samantha Jane Lobberegt, & Laurice Roberts

Janice Williams, Stephanie Leeper, & Aliyah Shines

Samantha Jane Lobberegt & Stephanie Leeper

Janice Williams, Shelleigh Mairi-Ferguson, Aliyah Shines





September 3, 2022

