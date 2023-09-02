Photos: First Look at THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Tacoma Little Theatre

The Play That Goes Wrong will run Friday, September 8, through Sunday, October 1, 2023, for a total of 13 performances.

By: Sep. 02, 2023

Tacoma Little Theatre opens its 105th Season with The Play That Goes Wrong, by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Saver, and Henry Shields.  This production is directed by Jennifer York.

Check out a first look at the production below!

Welcome to opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! This Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!

Tacoma Little Theatre’s production of The Play That Goes Wrong features Kyle Sinclair as Jonathan playing Charles Haversham, Blake R. York as Robert playing Thomas Colleymore, Jacob Tice as Dennis playing Perkins, Paul Richter as Max playing Cecil Haversham, Gretchen Boyt as Sandra playing Florence Colleymore, Frank Roberts as Chris playing Inspector Carter, Marisa-Clare Hissey as Annie, Mark Peterson as Trevor, and Derek Mesford, Sage Stevens, and Robert Baltazor as The Cornley Drama Society stage crew.

The Play That Goes Wrong will run Friday, September 8, through Sunday, October 1, 2023, for a total of 13 performances.  Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 7:30pm.  Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

The performance on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

Tickets are $29.00 (Adults), $27.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $22.00 (Children 12 and under).  Tickets may be purchased online at the link below, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.  Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $155.00.

The Play That Goes Wrong is recommended for ages 12 and over with comedic violence and some sexual suggestiveness.

Photo Credit: Dennis K Photography

The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong

Kyle Sinclair & Gretchen Boyt

Jacob Tice & Frank Roberts

Cecil Haversham & Blake R. York

Paul Richter, Frank Roberts, Kyle Sinclair, Blake R. York, Jacob Tice & Gretchen Boyt




Recommended For You