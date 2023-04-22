Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Tacoma Little Theatre

Significant Other will run through Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Apr. 22, 2023  

Tacoma Little Theatre is presenting the bittersweet comedy, Significant Other, by Joshua Harmon as part of its 104th season. This hilarious and heart wrenching exploration of friendship and love will be directed by Chris Serface.

Check out production photos below!

Jordan Berman would love to be in love, but that's easier said than done. So until he meets Mr. Right, he wards off lonely nights with his trio of close girlfriends. But as singles' nights turn into bachelorette parties, Jordan discovers that the only thing harder than finding love is supporting the loved ones around you when they do. But, as they get married one by one, he is left to wonder why life won't give him the same fairytale ending. Significant Other is an unorthodox romantic comedy that celebrates the highs and lows of twenty- something urban life, wedding after wedding after wedding.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of Significant Other features Nick Fitzgerald as Jordan, Corissa DeVerse as Laura, Amanda McCarther as Vanessa, Tryphaena Singleton as Kiki, Sharry O'Hare as Helene, Rodman Bolek as Will/Conrad/Tony, and Paul Richter as Zach/Evan/Roger.

Significant Other will run Friday, April 21, through Sunday, May 7, 2023, for a total of 10 performances. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

The performance on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

Tickets are $27.00 (Adults), $25.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $20.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $145.00. TLT strongly recommends, but does not require, that patrons wear masks and are vaccinated.

There will be a special "Pay What You Can" performance on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

Significant Other is recommended for ages 13 and over and contains strong language and mature subject matter.

Photo Credit: Dennis K Photography

Photos: First Look at SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Corissa DeVerse, Nick Fitzgerald, Tryphaena Singleton, & Amanda McCarther

Photos: First Look at SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Corissa DeVerse & Nick Fitzgerald

Photos: First Look at SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Nick Fitzgerald & Rodman Bolek

Photos: First Look at SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Nick Fitzgerald and Sharry O'Hare

Photos: First Look at SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Amanda McCarther, Nick Fitzgerald, & Corissa DeVerse

Photos: First Look at SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Corissa DeVerse, Amanda McCarther, & Nick Fitzgerald

Photos: First Look at SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Corissa DeVerse and Nick Fitzgerald

Photos: First Look at SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Typhaena Singleton and Nick Fitzgerald

Photos: First Look at SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Paul Richter, Amanda McCarther, & Nick Fitzgerald

Photos: First Look at SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Nick Fitzgerald & Rodman Bolek

Photos: First Look at SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Nick Fitzgerald

Photos: First Look at SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Amanda McCarther & Nick Fitzgerald

Photos: First Look at SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Corissa DeVerse, Typhaena Singleton, & Nick Fitzgerald

Photos: First Look at SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Corissa DeVerse & Nick Fitzgerald

Photos: First Look at SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Amanda McCarther, Nick Fitzgerald, Tryphaena Singleton, & Paul Richter

Photos: First Look at SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Paul Richter, Amanda McCarther, Nick Fitzgerald, Tryphaena Singleton, & Rodman Bolek




Southeast Asian New Year Comedy Celebration Comes to Tacoma Photo
Southeast Asian New Year Comedy Celebration Comes to Tacoma
Red Scarf Revolution, the Southeast Asian Comedy Collective, and Tacoma Arts Live present the 2nd annual Southeast Asian New Year Comedy Celebration on Friday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. at the ALMA Venue at 1322 Fawcett Ave in Tacoma. Tickets are $20 in advance and are on sale now. This show is for ages 21 and over, and a valid ID is required at the door.
Cast & Creative Team Revealed For Seattle Reps LYDIA AND THE TROLL Photo
Cast & Creative Team Revealed For Seattle Rep's LYDIA AND THE TROLL
Seattle Rep closes their 2022/23 season with Lydia and the Troll, a brand new musical by local actor and playwright Justin Huertas (Seattle Rep: Lizard Boy). Set in the Fremont neighborhood, this fantasy and folklore-inspired musical is grounded in Seattle's noted landscape and landmarks. Single tickets are on sale now online at SeattleRep.org or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222. 
THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND is Coming to Seattle in May Photo
THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND is Coming to Seattle in May
Verlaine and McCann will bring their mischievous re-imagination of Lewis Carroll's classic tale of nonsense and fantasy Through The Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice in Wonderland back to the stage this coming May 17-21 in Seattle.
Sound Theatre Will Present Zharia O Neals ROOST, A Playwright Residency Capstone Reading Photo
Sound Theatre Will Present Zharia O' Neal's ROOST, A Playwright Residency Capstone Reading
Reality television is everywhere. But behind gaffer-taped, sound-bite confessionals, what is life like after getting a final rose or being voted off an island? In the new play ROOST, Sound Theatre playwright-in-resident Zharia O' Neal chronicles various post-reality arcs of Black women.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Tacoma Little TheatrePhotos: First Look at SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Tacoma Little Theatre
April 22, 2023

Tacoma Little Theatre is presenting the bittersweet comedy, Significant Other, by Joshua Harmon as part of its 104th season. This hilarious and heart wrenching exploration of friendship and love will be directed by Chris Serface. Check out production photos here!
Southeast Asian New Year Comedy Celebration Comes to TacomaSoutheast Asian New Year Comedy Celebration Comes to Tacoma
April 21, 2023

Red Scarf Revolution, the Southeast Asian Comedy Collective, and Tacoma Arts Live present the 2nd annual Southeast Asian New Year Comedy Celebration on Friday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. at the ALMA Venue at 1322 Fawcett Ave in Tacoma. Tickets are $20 in advance and are on sale now. This show is for ages 21 and over, and a valid ID is required at the door.
Cast & Creative Team Revealed For Seattle Rep's LYDIA AND THE TROLLCast & Creative Team Revealed For Seattle Rep's LYDIA AND THE TROLL
April 21, 2023

Seattle Rep closes their 2022/23 season with Lydia and the Troll, a brand new musical by local actor and playwright Justin Huertas (Seattle Rep: Lizard Boy). Set in the Fremont neighborhood, this fantasy and folklore-inspired musical is grounded in Seattle's noted landscape and landmarks. Single tickets are on sale now online at SeattleRep.org or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222. 
LES MISERABLES Returns To The 5th Avenue Theatre In SeattleLES MISERABLES Returns To The 5th Avenue Theatre In Seattle
April 21, 2023

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, will make a triumphant return to Seattle and The 5th Avenue Theatre's stage, May 24 - June 17, 2023.
THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND is Coming to Seattle in MayTHROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND is Coming to Seattle in May
April 20, 2023

Verlaine and McCann will bring their mischievous re-imagination of Lewis Carroll's classic tale of nonsense and fantasy Through The Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice in Wonderland back to the stage this coming May 17-21 in Seattle.
share