Photos: First Look At SIGNIFICANT OTHER At Tacoma Little Theatre

Tacoma Little Theatre presents the bittersweet comedy, Significant Other, by Joshua Harmon as part of its 104th season. This hilarious and heart wrenching exploration of friendship and love will be directed by Chris Serface.

Jordan Berman would love to be in love, but that's easier said than done. So until he meets Mr. Right, he wards off lonely nights with his trio of close girlfriends. But as singles' nights turn into bachelorette parties, Jordan discovers that the only thing harder than finding love is supporting the loved ones around you when they do. But, as they get married one by one, he is left to wonder why life won't give him the same fairytale ending. Significant Other is an unorthodox romantic comedy that celebrates the highs and lows of twenty- something urban life, wedding after wedding after wedding.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of Significant Other features Nick Fitzgerald as Jordan, Corissa DeVerse as Laura, Amanda McCarther as Vanessa, Tryphaena Singleton as Kiki, Sharry O'Hare as Helene, Rodman Bolek as Will/Conrad/Tony, and Paul Richter as Zach/Evan/Roger.

Significant Other will run Friday, April 21, through Sunday, May 7, 2023, for a total of 10 performances. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. The performance on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

Tickets are $27.00 (Adults), $25.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $20.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at Click Here, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $145.00. TLT strongly recommends, but does not require, that patrons wear masks and are vaccinated.

There will be a special "Pay What You Can" performance on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

Significant Other is recommended for ages 13 and over and contains strong language and mature subject matter.

