Photo Flash: First Look at CALENDAR GIRLS At Tacoma Little Theatre

Tacoma Little Theatre begins its 101st season, A SEASON OF FIRSTS, with the funny, sincere, and just a wee bit naughty, Calendar Girls. This production is directed by Vicki Webb and will be a TLT premiere.

When Annie's husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new sitting area in the local hospital waiting room. They manage to persuade four fellow Women's Institute (WI) members to pose nude with them for an "alternative" calendar, with a little help from hospital porter and amateur photographer Lawrence. The news of the women's charitable venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of press soon descend on the small village of Knapeley in the Yorkshire Dales. The calendar is a success, but Chris and Annie's friendship is put to the test under the strain of their new-found fame.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of Calendar Girls features: Shannon Mahan (Chris), Dayna Childs (Annie), Karen Christensen (Cora), Sharry O'Hare (Jessie), Carrie Sleeper-Bowers (Celia), Dawn Brazel (Ruth), Jen Aylsworth (Marie), W. Scott Pinkston (John), Kerry Bringman (Rod), Tristin Nelson (Lawrence/Liam), Anne Marie Rutt (Brenda/Lady Cravenshire), and Stephanie Leeper (Elaine).

Calendar Girls will run Friday, September 13, through Sunday, September 29, 2019. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Calendar Girls is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Tickets are $25.00 (Adults), $23.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $20.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $135.00.

There will be a special "Pay What You Can" performance on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Tickets for that performance are only available in person or over the phone.





