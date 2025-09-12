OUTSIDE MULLINGAR Comes to As If Theatre and Circle Of Fire

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As If Theatre Company and Circle of Fire Theatre have announced their upcoming co-production of John Patrick Shanley's Outside Mullingar. The tenth mainstage production As If Theatre, and first co-production, Outside Mullingar transports you to the Irish farmlands, where hard work isn't rewarded, happiness is hard to come by, but humor is always right around the corner. Outside Mullingar is a hilarious and heartfelt story about finding your way home, even when it's right next door. The show will run from October 2-19, 2025.

Anthony and Rosemary are two introverted misfits who live on adjoining farms in the Irish countryside. Neighbors for generations, things come to a head when Tony Reilly, Anthony's father, reveals his plan to disinherit him and sell the farm to another relative. As a feud simmers between the two families old secrets, surprising truths, and long-hidden feelings threaten to emerge. In this quintessentially Irish story, the heartbreaking and the hilarious are woven together to create a deeply moving story of yearning, loss, family, romance, and the vulnerability of taking a chance on love.

“This show was originally presented as a co-production between Bainbridge Performing Arts and Circle of Fire Theatre in BPA's studio series.” says director, Cindy Giese French. “Running only 5 performances, it felt unfinished. I knew we had to bring it back. This is our chance to share this truly wonderful production with a wider audience. We can't wait for more people to experience it.”

French leads the cast of four, Jason Gingold, Molly Hall, Bill Johns, and Judith Shahn. The creative team is William French (sound designer), Gwyn Skone (lighting designer), Amy Hockman (Costume Designer), Marianna DeFazio (dialect coach) and Chandria Danelle (props and stage management).

Performances: October 2–19, 2025 - Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 5pm

