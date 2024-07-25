New Musical COME ON, GET TAPPY! Premieres This August!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new musical twenty years in the making is finally here: "Come On, Get Tappy!" is set to debut at SecondStory Repertory in Redmond this August. Created by Seattle theatre artists Harry Turpin and Stacie Hart, this original musical promises a delightful blend of humor, music, and dance.

"Come On, Get Tappy!" follows Tappy McCrackin, the pint-sized star of the "Tappy McCrackin Variety Hour," as she fights off the bad guys on the night of the show's 25th anniversary broadcast. Aptly described as "Annie meets Carol Burnett meets Scooby-Doo," this campy, family-friendly production is poised to captivate audiences of all ages. Vibrant sets, crackling comedic dialogue, lots of sequins, and big dance numbers will make it a truly unforgettable spectacle that's great for kids and adults. Plus, the team has some surprises in store that will make the show feel truly immersive. The "Come On, Get Tappy!" experience will be luxe, and it will begin as soon as theatergoers enter the lobby, before they're in their seats.

"We need funny shows! We've had enough dark and depressing. It's time to laugh," says Brad Cerenzia of Outrage Onstage, also the show's executive producer. "We love how unique this musical is, and how it brings together these elements of high camp and satire, but with comedy and characters that are also great for families. Plus the 'extras' when you walk into the lobby space are really over the top. We can't wait."

"We started creating 'Tappy' more than 20 years ago, and something about these characters just kept bringing us back," says director and co-creator Turpin. An award-winning director in his own right, Turpin has directed more than 20 productions in and around Seattle. Still, this project stayed a priority because he says it felt like something special that hasn't been seen before. "This show is a gem. We're thrilled to be at this point, finally. It has been a labor of love,"

"We've worked on this show through life, marriage, kids, a pandemic, and more - and it's held together. It is stronger than ever and I can't wait to see it come to life," says Hart, who co-wrote the book.

"It's exciting to watch this dream become reality," says Turpin, who says he would love to see theatres and high schools produce the show in the future. "We hope it's just the beginning of a long life for "Tappy" on the stage."

Performance Details:

Dates: August 23rd - September 15th, 2024

Venue: SecondStory Repertory, Redmond Town Center, 7325 166th Ave NE, Redmond, WA

Tickets: Available now at SecondStory Repertory

Comments