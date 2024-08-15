LIT Immersive to Debut COSMIC CARNIVAL: A Glow-In-The-Dark Halloween Adventure

Cosmic Carnival starts September 28.
Get ready to light up your imagination! Seattle is about to become home to a revolutionary new entertainment venue, LIT Immersive, dedicated to delivering year-round, interactive, and immersive experiences. This fall, LIT Immersive will officially open its doors, offering locals and visitors alike a new way to experience storytelling, where the audience doesn't just watch the story—they become part of it.
Located in the heart of Seattle at The Palmer Building, 1000 1st Ave. South, across from Lumen Field, LIT Immersive spans an impressive 18,000 square feet of creative space. The venue is designed to host a wide range of immersive productions that blend art, technology, and performance, creating a unique adventure with every visit.
Kicking off LIT Immersive's grand opening is Cosmic Carnival: A Glow-In-The-Dark Halloween Adventure, a mesmerizing experience that transports visitors to the heart of the galaxy. This isn't your typical carnival—it's an otherworldly playground where guests can explore glowing environments, interact with celestial beings, and uncover a dark secret threatening the carnival's magic.
Cosmic Carnival starts September 28 – tickets are on sale now at LITimmersive.com >>
Tease of Holiday Magic: Escape Klause & Mr. Kringle's Inventionasium
As excitement for Halloween builds, LIT Immersive is already looking ahead to the holiday season. Coming this November, two holiday-themed experiences will be unveiled:
"Seattle is bursting with creative energy, and we're thrilled to introduce LIT Immersive to the city," says Jen Matthews, co-founder of LIT Immersive. "We believe in the power of storytelling, and our goal is to create a space where the community can come together to experience something truly extraordinary."
Tickets for both Cosmic Carnival experiences are on sale now, starting at $25. Escape Klause and Mr. Kringle's Inventionasium will go on sale in the coming weeks - sign up for the LIT Immersive email list to get first access and the best prices on tickets – visit LITImmersive.com.
