Intiman Theatre Introduces SOUTH END STORIES

Intiman Theatre is introducing South End Stories: Healing through History and Creativity!

SES is a trauma-informed, culturally responsive learning program in Seattle Public Schools that creates space for students and the community to share their own stories through film, dance, writing, and performance. By combining creative forces, Intiman and South End Stories will spread the joy of learning through the live arts, working to close the achievement gap in our public schools. The program is funded by a grant from King County-wide Best Starts for Kids initiative and is directed by Donté Felder.

As access to quality arts education continues to be cut, especially for under-represented voices, Intiman Theatre is expanding their family of free Education Programs, learning and growing alongside the communities we serve. GiveBIG in support of these programs May 5th & 6th - early giving is open now!

DONATE HERE.

South End Stories provides professional development training, student-centered lesson-planning, and community events that aim to nurture a greater sense of belonging among students, families, and school staff.

In 2019, Intiman's STARFISH Project partnered with SES to present THE DEFIANCE at Rainier Beach High School. The production was designed by STARFISH students, directed and facilitated by SES, featuring youth-generated content and performances from Orca K-8, Rainier Beach High, Franklin High, SAAS, Center School, and Cleveland High students, and dancers from the Renton-based Baile Diore Dance Studio.

Other SES projects have included the South End Stories Film Festival, The Power of Arts Showcase at Orca K-8, and an intergenerational art-making event at Seattle Art Museum where a mix of middle and high school students, grown educators, artists, and organizers made collages together representing their safe spaces.

SES uses the power of the live arts to begin aligning conversations across schools and sectors about racial equity, disability justice, income disparities, gentrification, and the school-to-prison pipeline.

In response to COVID-19, South End Stories is acting as a liaison between home and school to serve students and families and address racial equity by eliminating barriers and facilitating an enriched educational experience for students. Parents with students enrolled at Seattle Center School, Pathfinder, Orca K-8, Ballard High School, Franklin High School, and Chief Sealth High School will be contacted to learn more.



Photo Credit: Naomi Ishisaka





