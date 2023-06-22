Intiman Theatre Announcing First Class Of AA Degree Graduates

Intiman Theatre joins with Seattle Central College (SCC) in celebrating the first class of graduates with an AA Degree emphasis in Technical Theatre for Social Justice! Four students have completed the two year course of study: Bill Fischer, Egel Legecy, Garrett M. Megathlin, and Ali Rahmn. Intiman is the professional theatre-in-residence at SCC, and launched this degree with the college in the fall of 2021.

This first cohort came from local high schools including Franklin, Garfield, and Roosevelt, and some are planning to immediately enter the workforce while others are planning to continue their studies including at the University of Washington. Two of these students were already hired professionally by Intiman as Head Electricians during the spring 2023 production of The Niceties, earning a union wage.

The first year curriculum provides a comprehensive overview of the technical skills needed to work behind the scenes. During their second year, students receive hands-on learning opportunities working alongside world-class professionals during internships with Intiman Theatre. Each internship is uniquely created for the individual student, allowing them to focus on the aspect of technical theatre that most interests them while ensuring they have a well rounded sense of all areas. The first cohort focused on lighting, electrics, set construction, and Egel Legecy wants to use their knowledge to become an Artistic Director one day.

“(During the AA Degree program) I was able to gain deeper knowledge of how the various elements of design come together and how different departments all work together to support the story of a play,” said graduate Ali Rahmn. “I now know how to program a light board and how to work as a lighting technician alongside stagehands in other departments.”

Dr. Bradley Lane, Interim President at Seattle Central College said, “we're thrilled to celebrate these first graduates from the Technical Theatre for Social Justice program at Seattle Central, and we are excited to see them already entering the workforce as well-trained, union-represented employees in Seattle's vibrant arts and theater industry. We expect that this program and our unique partnership with Intiman Theatre will only grow stronger as we keep welcoming future—and larger—classes in the years to come!”

Applications are currently being accepted for the third cohort which will begin class this fall, while the second cohort enter their final year and begin their internships. The second cohort is double the size of the first, and there is room for up to 25 students in the third class. To learn more, or to submit an application, visit intiman.org/aa.