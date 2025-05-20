Intiman Theatre And The Feast To Co-Produce LILLIAN HELLMAN'S THE LITTLE FOXES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Intiman Theatre and The Feast will co-produce Lilian Hellman's The Little Foxes October 15 - November 2, 2025 at the Erickson Theatre. Audiences will be seated in-the-round for an up-close experience of this Southern Gothic drama. Select seating will be 21+ tables, offering cocktail service complete with southern-themed drink offerings.

The production will be directed by Ryan Guzzo Purcell, the founding Artistic Director of The Feast (formerly The Williams Project), and will open Intiman's 52nd season. Intiman and The Feast are thrilled to work together again after co-producing The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window in 2023, and Orpheus Descending in 2015.

The Little Foxes is a searing indictment of greed, ambition, and betrayal in the American South. Regina Hubbard has watched her brothers amass fortunes while she, as a woman, is threatened with losing her inheritance. Using ruthless cunning, she wields manipulation, blackmail, and deceit to claim her stake—no matter the cost. This gripping family drama explores the corrosive effects of unchecked ambition and the moral decay at the heart of American life. In The Feast's signature style, this classic is reimagined as a high-stakes spectacle: from a sexy cocktail party to a winner-takes-all cage-match, audiences will be thrust into the action from the electrifying first moment to the play's devastating final blow.

“I love melodrama because it reminds us that a lot of evil things start out fun and exciting,” says Purcell. “The Little Foxes is a perfect melodrama with iconic roles and moments that I can't wait to explore. It shows us exactly why greed, intolerance and control can be so appealing, but also why they are ultimately so destructive.”

Lillian Hellman (1905-84) was an American playwright, motion-picture screenwriter, and memoirist nearly as well known for her life and politics as for her writing. She is best known for writing the plays The Children's Hour (1934 - produced at Intiman in 2015) and The Little Foxes (1939 - last seen at Intiman in 1987), and is considered to be the first woman to be admitted into the previously all-male club of American dramatic literature based on the success of these works. Hellman wrote the screenplay for The Little Foxes in 1941 and the film starring Bette Davis was nominated for 9 Academy Awards that year.

VIP tables for two that surround the stage will be available to Intiman Members starting June 10, with single tickets going on sale later in the year. Learn more at intiman.org/little-foxes.

