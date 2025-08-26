FOR COLORED BOYZ… West Coast Premiere is Coming to The Underground Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Underground Theater will present the West Coast Premiere of FOR COLORED BOYZ (on the verge of a nervous breakdown / when freedom ain't enuff), a choreopoem written and conceived by award-winning playwright Bryan-Keyth Wilson. This production will be co-directed by Ry Armstrong and Lynette Winters with choreography by Jimmy Shields. Opening Friday, September 5 and running through September 21, at the basement theater in Base Camp Studios in Belltown (2407 1st Avenue). This groundbreaking production invites Seattle audiences into an urgent and moving experience of story, rhythm, and resilience.

For Colored Boyz... is a series of poetic monologues set to music and movement, a work in the tradition of Ntozake Shange's for colored girls. It brings to life the voices of five men of color as they wrestle with identity, oppression, love, survival, and the constant search for freedom. The piece is bold in its form and content, both unflinching and deeply vulnerable, offering audiences a mirror of the human condition as seen through the lived experiences of black and brown men.

The cast includes Eyual Degaga (man in blak), Matt Lockett (man in red), Ejay Amor (man in green), Danny Gage (man in blu), Delvin James (man in orange), and Khane Berry (swing). Lighting design by Keith Schindler with sponsorship from the Social Justice Fund Northwest.

Bryan-Keyth Wilson, also known as the "Literary Prince," is a Houston-based artist whose work has been recognized across the country. His plays have been produced Off-Broadway and at major regional theatres, and For Colored Boyz has already received critical acclaim and audience awards for its raw honesty and transformative impact. Wilson describes his artistry as a spiritual necessity, writing not for wealth or fame but to tell stories that reflect the realities of those whose voices are too often silenced. "This production is more than theatre. It is testimony of the Black experience," says Wilson.

This West Coast Premiere is more than a theatrical event. It is an invocation, a call for reflection, and a celebration of resilience. Seattle becomes both stage and sanctuary for a work that embodies the urgency of our times, offering space for healing, listening, and collective visioning.

Tickets are available now, and audiences are encouraged to secure their seats early for this limited engagement. www.underground.theater/tix

