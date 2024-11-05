FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Announced At Tacoma Little Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tacoma Little Theatre brings the beloved classic, Fiddler on the Roof, to its stage for the holiday season. This production is directed by Melanie Gladstone, choreographed by Heather Adams Arneson, and musically directed by Shawna Avinger.

Set in the Little Village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. Rich in historical and ethnic detail, Fiddler on the Roof's universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality, and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy, and sadness. Winner of nine Tony Awards when it debuted in 1964, Fiddler is a classic not to be missed!

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of Fiddler on the Roof features the outstanding talents of: Jonathan Bill (Tevye), Rebecca Maiten (Golde), Jed Slaughter (Lazar Wolf), Libby Catalinich (Yente), Annelise Martin (Tzeitel), JULI DOWD (Hodel), Nora Sidhu (Chava), Oona Muller, Maggie Savage & Vivian Pemoulie (Shprintze & Bielke-rotating) Ellian Kelly (Motel), Aleks Aurelion (Perchik), Craig Rock (The Constable), Sam Barker (The Rabbi), Erik Davis (Mendel), Nick Fitzgerald (Avram), Theron Danielson (Sasha), Nigel Kelley (Fyedka), Sean Vale (Nachum/Mordcha), Mara Aveline (Fruma-Sarah), Jennifer Torrence (Grandma Tzeitel), Fletcher Kelley, Otto Kelley & Gavin Weston (Young Suitors-rotating), Selayna Rudolph (The Fiddler), and Amanda Bronkema, Emily Castle, Aven Kilmer, Natasha Nelina & Tyler Weston (Ensemble).

Fiddler on the Roof will run Friday, December 6, through Sunday, December 29, 2024, for a total of 18 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees are at 2:00pm.

There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

The performance on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

Tickets are $31.00 (Adults), $29.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $24.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $155.00.

Fiddler on the Roof is recommended for all ages.

