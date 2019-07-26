Coming Soon: 9 TO 5 The Musical At Twelfth Night Productions

What do you get when you combine friendship, revenge, Dolly Parton, and perfectly feathered 1970s hair? A musical that will keep you smiling and toe-tapping from start to finish. This summer Twelfth Night Productions is proud to present 9 to 5 The Musical, based on 1980 hit movie, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick. The show will run from August 9 - 18, 2019 at West Seattle High School.

9 to 5 features a powerful trio of women, backed up by an incredible ensemble. Violet, Judy, and Doralee are fed up with the sexist, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. Pushed to the boiling point, they concoct a plan to give him the boot. When these unlikely friends take control of the office, they learn there's nothing they can't do, even in a man's world. This high-energy show is outrageous, thought-provoking, and even a little romantic.

Co-director Taylor Davis noted that she is "excited to be involved in telling a story that is incredibly relatable to women, especially in this time of awakening and empowerment. The musical 9 to 5, although light hearted and full of humor, shows that women can achieve their greatest potential by believing in their abilities and self worth."

For more information visit www.twelfthnightproductions.org





