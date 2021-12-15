Casting Announced For JERSEY BOYS at The 5th Avenue Theatre, February 2022

Casting has been announced for the Seattle return engagement of the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, playing The 5th Avenue Theatre for one week only, February 15 - 20, 2022.

The cast of JERSEY BOYS will be led by Eric Chambliss (Bob Gaudio), Matt Faucher (Nick Massi), Devon Goffman (Tommy DeVito) and Jon Hacker (Frankie Valli) as The Four Seasons. Tickets are on sale now at www.5thavenue.org.

The ensemble of JERSEY BOYS includes Justin Albinder, Amy Coelho, Kenneth Quinney Francoeur, Samantha Marisol Gershman, Katie Goffman, Antonio King, Connor Lyon, Kevin Patrick Martin, Sean McGee, Hamilton Moore, Alec Michael Ryan and Bruno Vida.

Embarking on its 15th touring season, JERSEY BOYS has played over 5,000 performances on tour across North America, in 250 cities in 49 states in the US, 9 Canadian provinces, and in Monterrey, Mexico.

JERSEY BOYS is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo. The production includes Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music by Ron Melrose and Orchestrations by Steve Orich.

JERSEY BOYS is a part of The 5th Avenue Theatre's 2021/22 Season. Tickets are on sale now at www.5thavenue.org.

JERSEY BOYS is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Beggin'" and "Working My Way Back To You."

JERSEY BOYS opened in New York on November 6, 2005 and by the time it closed on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. Blessed by awards all over the world, JERSEY BOYS has been seen by over 27 million people (as of July 2021).

JERSEY BOYS returned to New York with a new production in November 2017. JERSEY BOYS also returned to London's West End with a new production in July 2021 at the newly renovated Trafalgar Theatre. JERSEY BOYS will embark on its third UK Tour this winter. JERSEY BOYS can also be seen on board the Norwegian Bliss.

The design and production team includes Klara Zieglerova (Scenic Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Howell Binkley (Lighting Design), Steve Canyon Kennedy (Sound Design), Michael Clark (Projection Design), Charles LaPointe (Wig & Hair Design), Steve Rankin (Fight Director), Richard Hester (Production Supervisor), John Miller (Music Coordinator) and Tara Rubin Casting / Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of JERSEY BOYS, produced by Bob Gaudio, was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The cast recording is available on Rhino Records. JERSEY BOYS: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (Broadway Books) is the official handbook to the smash Broadway hit. Seasons Greetings: A JERSEY BOYS Christmas, a holiday CD featuring international cast members of JERSEY BOYS, produced by Bob Gaudio, is available on Rhino Records.

JERSEY BOYS will return to Seattle at The 5th Avenue Theatre for one week only, February 15 - 20, 2022. The performance schedule is Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 PM, with matinees performances at 1:30 PM on February 17, 19, and 20.

Tickets for JERSEY BOYS begin at $49 and are available online at www.5thavenue.org, over the phone at 206-625-1900, or in person at the box office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle. Performance schedule, prices, and cast are subject to change without notice. For more information, please visit www.JerseyBoysInfo.com or www.5thavenue.org.