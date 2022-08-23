Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cast & Creative Team Announced For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Village Theatre

Aug. 23, 2022  

Village Theatre has announced cast and creative team for their 2022/23 season-opening production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, Little Shop of Horrors, by award-winners Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. With local actors Kyle Nicholas Anderson as Seymour and Shanelle Nicole Leonard playing the role of Audrey, Little Shop of Horrors will run in Issaquah from September 14-October 23, 2022 and in Everett from October 28-November 20, 2022. Single tickets can be purchased now through Village Theatre's Box Office in-person in Issaquah (303 Front Street, Issaquah) or Everett (2710 Wetmore Ave, Everett), by phone at (425) 392-2202, or online at VillageTheatre.org.

One of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows of all time, Little Shop of Horrors is a wildly entertaining spoof of 1950s sci-fi movies that's become a household name, many thanks to the hit score from the songwriting team that brought to life Disney's animation blockbusters The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin.

Director Brandon Ivie said, "I am so excited to get back to the gritty buoyancy that Howard Ashman originally envisioned in Little Shop of Horrors. I wouldn't call this a reimagining but I would hope to call it a re-energizing. Little Shop of Horrors can feel a little 'paint by numbers' which can leave it feeling fun but lacking bite. The cast we've assembled is diving into understanding what makes Little Shop of Horrors so equally funny, emotional, scary, and fully entertaining and that is going to make this Little Shop of Horrors feel fresh and full."

Village Theatre's Little Shop of Horrors cast features Belle Shippy as Crystal (HBO's Here and Now), Brandi Birdsong as Ronnette (Oregon Coast College: West Side Story), Eric Polani Jensen as Mushnik (Village Theatre: She Loves Me), Shanelle Nicole Leonard as Audrey (Village Theatre: My Heart Is the Drum), Kyle Nicholas Anderson as Seymour (Village Theatre: Guys & Dolls), Nick Watson as Orin Scrivello D.D.S. (Village Theatre: Guys & Dolls), Kennedy Salters as The Voice of Audrey II (Broadway: Waitress), and John David Scott as Audrey II Puppeteer (Village Theatre: Guys & Dolls).

Understudies include Ania Briggs (Chiffon, Audrey), Elsa Miller (Chiffon, Crystal), Jadyn Muralt (Ronnette, The Voice of Audrey II), Josh Krupke (Mushnik), Brad Lo Walker (Seymour), and Vincent Milay (Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Audrey II Puppeteer).

The creative team features Director Brandon Ivie, Music Directors Aaron M. Davis Norman and Tim Symons, Choreographer Randy Ford, Associate Music Director Aimee Hong, Associate Choreographer Robbi Moore, Scenic Designer Tim Mackabee, Costume Designer Sarafina Bush, Lighting Designer Robert Aguilar, Wig & Hair Designer Kaleena Jordan, Sound Designer Kurt Conway, Stage Manager Shay Trusty, Assistant Stage Manager Stefania Giron Zuluaga, and Dramaturg Jeanette Sanchez-Izenman.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Little Shop of Horrors

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Based on the Film by Roger Corman, Screenplay by Charles Griffith

Directed by Brandon Ivie

Romance! Murder! Doo-wop! Aliens! A wildly entertaining dark sci-fi musical comedy, Little

Shop of Horrors follows the misadventures of a lowly floral shopkeeper who discovers a seemingly harmless new breed of plant (with a secret taste for human blood) that carries

ambitions that threaten our hero's romantic inclinations... and the world! From the writing

team who brought us Disney's animation blockbusters The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the

Beast, and Aladdin, this Broadway classic blends the sounds of rock and Motown that is considered one of the funniest musical comedies of all time. Warning: Don't feed the plants!





