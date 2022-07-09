Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballyhoo Theatre Presents A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD This Month

Performances From July 15th to July 17th at The Phoenix Theatre.

Jul. 9, 2022  

Ballyhoo Theatre Mainstage presents: A Year With Frog and Toad.

A hit on Broadway, A Year with Frog and Toad was nominated for three Tony Awards - including Best Musical. Based on Arnold Lobel's well-loved books, and featuring a wonderful score by Robert and Willie Reale, this whimsical show follows two great friends - the cheerful Frog and the rather grumpy Toad - through four fun-filled seasons. Waking from hibernation in the Spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn life lessons along the way. The two best friends celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique and special. Part vaudeville, part make believe... all charm, A Year with Frog and Toad tells a story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons.

Wonderful for the whole family (ages 4 and up)! Children will have a chance to meet the characters for a chat and photos after the show.

July 15 and 16 at 7:00pm, 2022 July 16 and 17 at 2:00pm, 2022

Performances at The Phoenix Theatre, 9673 Firdale Ave. Edmonds, WA

Tickets at ballyhootheatre.org

Photo: Gabriel Corey. Emma Drazkowski as Toad and Julie Hamilton as Frog.

