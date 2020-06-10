Bainbridge Stay At Home Companion Podcast Extends Run Through June 23

Due to popular demand, the "Bainbridge Stay At Home Companion" has added two episodes, extending its run through June 23. This weekly podcast in the "What's Up Bainbridge?" feed from Bainbridge Community Broadcasting is produced in partnership with Bainbridge Prepares and the Bainbridge Artisan Resource Network (BARN).

"Cultivating Stillness," the sixth episode of the Bainbridge Stay At Home Companion, was hosted by Diane Walker and featured "May I Have Your Attention Please: Let Me Finish," adapted by Dan Rosenberg, "Bad Advice With Dr. Bhama: Working From Home," produced by Ann Wilkinson-Ellis, "In The Drawing Room," written by Miranda Feldtman, the Seattle power pop quartet The Hoot Hoots, theme music by vocalist/guitarist Adam Prairie, and safety tips from Bainbridge Prepares. Each podcast is produced by Miranda Feldtman, Liz Ellis, Matt Longmire, Ann Wilkinson-Ellis, and John Ellis.

It's like good old-fashioned fireside radio! Viewers can binge watch episodes 1 through 6 on BPA's Facebook page and can catch the final two episodes via live stream on Tuesday evenings at 7:30 p.m., June 16 and 23. Or subscribe to What's Up Bainbridge in your podcast app.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org.

