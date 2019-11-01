Bainbridge Performing Arts to Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Join BPA for a heartwarming story just right for the holidays as BPA presents Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical December 6 - 22. This magical story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny is based on Roald Dahl's beloved book. Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Director Ken Michel's BPA directing credits include Peter and the Starcatcher, Big Fish, Mary Poppins, The Full Monty, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Shrek, Avenue Q, and Monty Python's Spamalot. Associate Director Adam Othman's recent directing credits include Peter and the Starcatcher and the upcoming Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder at the Driftwood Players, and Tarzan at the Kitsap Forest Theater. He currently leads the theatre and filmmaking programs at Seattle Preparatory School. Musical Director Josh Anderson is BPA's former Resident Music Director, and his past BPA credits include Shrek, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Side By Side, Hair, and many more. Choreographer Heather Dawson has choreographed BPA's Return to the Forbidden Planet, Big Fish, Mary Poppins, Spamalot, and BPA Theatre School's Legally Blonde The Musical Jr. and Seussical, and she was also seen dancing in The Drowsy Chaperone.

Together, the creative team leads a cast filled with returning favorites and intriguing newcomers, including Olivia Juarez as MATILDA, Justin Wayne Lynn as AGATHA TRUNCHBULL, Molly Hall as MISS HONEY, Jason Gingold as MR. WORMWOOD, Kayla Teel as MRS. WORMWOOD, Sadie Gingold as MICHAEL WORMWOOD, Elizabeth Dangelo as MRS. PHELPS, Olivia Opalski as BRUCE, Evelyn Cantwell as LAVENDER, Willow Erdman as AMANDA, Charlie Philips as NIGEL, Hugo Gustafson as ERIC, Alexandria Douthart as ALICE, Sophia Marchinek as JEMMA, Olive Watson as PIPPA, Dolly Courtway as BEATRIX, Ryan P O'Donnell as THE DOCTOR, Matt Bergonzine as RUDOLPHO, James Sgambati as THE ESCAPEOLOGIST, Stefanie Van Rafelghem as THE ACROBAT, Robert Craighead as SERGEI, Michelle Abad as CHILDREN'S ENTERTAINER, Anna Vizzare as THE NURSE, Justin Silver as THE COOK, Maddy Garfunkel as MUM, and Amanda Stevenson as MUM.

Join them December 6 - 22 for Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, with evening shows on Fridays at 7:30 p.m., early matinees on Saturdays at 2:00 p.m., and matinees on Sundays at 3:00 p.m. The run includes a special Pay-What-You-Can Preview performance on Thursday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m., and the Opening Night Reception is Friday, December 6 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, $29 for adults, $24 for seniors, students, youth, military, and teachers, may be purchased online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569, or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. First Saturday Teen Tickets are $5 per youth on the first Saturday of the run. BPA Box Office hours are 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance. Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).





