BPA Theatre School Moves Summer Classes Online

BPA Theatre School has resumed programming, and is now accepting enrollments for four online summer classes for students, ages 8 - 19.

Students, ages 12 - 19 may sign up for one of two summer Teen Lab courses: Mask Characterization - An Acting Process is an online course led by BPA Director of Education Pete Benson. Older than theatre and older than most religions, the mask is a potent instrument for transformation and understanding the human condition. Over the course of four weeks, students will search within to find new aspects of character that they never thought possible.

Liz Ellis returns to BPA (virtually) to lead this summer's second online Teen Lab course for ages 12 - 19, Ea?'Theatrical Devising. Students in this immersive, project-based course will put their heads together to create work that showcases the strengths of remote collaboration and performance rather than suffering from the associated limitations. Students will conceive, write, direct, perform, and broadcast their piece while building their storytelling skills and, crucially, their ability to set and meet their own goals.

Instructors Havilah Criss and Kooper Campell team up to lead two sessions of Musical Theatre Workshop for ages 8 - 11. Students will be led online through a series of dance warm-ups (to get rid of the wiggles), play-filled theatre games, and dancing and singing individual songs that can be used for auditioning or performing in their living rooms. This class takes a break from the usual nature of online classes, and makes virtual learning fun again!

Register today online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, or contact Pete Benson by phone at 206.842.4560 x3 with questions.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org

