BLACKBIRD Will Make its Seattle Premiere

White Rabbits Inc and Libby Barnard, in association with 18th & Union, will present the Seattle premiere of Blackbird by David Harrower.

Blackbird will be presented at 18th & Union, an arts and community space in Seattle's Central District, May 30 - June 15. The 3-person cast includes Libby Barnard and Shawn Belyea (3rd cast member not cast at this time). The show will be directed by Paul Budraitis and produced by White Rabbits Inc (Nik Doner) and Libby Barnard.

Called "one of the most powerful dramas of the century" by The New York Times, Blackbird is "a brilliant and tantalizing study in sexual obsession that leaves one both shaken and stirred" (The Guardian).

Ray, fifty-six, has a new identity and has made a new life for himself, thinking that he cannot be found. Una, twenty-seven, has a new life too and (upon seeing a photo of Ray in a magazine) has arrived unannounced at his office. Guilt, rage, and raw emotions run high as they recollect the illicit relationship they had fifteen years ago, when she was twelve and he was forty. Blackbird is a story about living with the consequences of abuse and trauma, and demanding a new future. It is about two people searching to name, define, and deconstruct their shared past and its relationship to the present, in order to reinvent themselves and reclaim their lives. It poses the question of whether that kind of reinvention and reclamation is actually possible.

Blackbird was commissioned by the Edinburgh International Festival and the Institute for Advanced Studies in the Humanities at the University of Edinburgh, with a 2005 premiere at the festival, directed by Peter Stein. A 2016 Broadway revival was mounted at the Belasco Theatre in 2016 directed by Joe Mantello, which received critical praise. This is the Seattle premiere of Blackbird.

Tickets for Blackbird are available at https://18thandunion.org.





