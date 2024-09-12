BLACK NATIVITY Returns To Intiman Theatre In 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Intiman Theatre will bring the beloved holiday tradition of Langston Hughes' Black Nativity to Seattle audiences once again this December, after returning to sold-out houses and rave reviews in 2023.

Now in its second year, the re-imagined production will run December 4-29, 2024, at Broadway Performance Hall (1625 Broadway, Seattle 98122). The entire creative team will return, led by Valerie Curtis-Newton (director), Sam Townsend, Jr. (music director), and Vania C. Bynum (choreographer), with nearly the entire cast and choir also returning to reprise their roles. The production is presented in partnership with The Hansberry Project.

The return of Black Nativity to the Intiman stage after a decade-long absence struck a chord in the community, reminding many of the power of Black storytelling and the legacy of Patrinell ‘Pat' Wright, the “first lady of Gospel” who oversaw the original production until it closed in 2012 (she passed away in 2022).

Returning cast members Shaunyce Omar, Felicia Loud, Esther Okech, and Yusef Seevers welcome Antonio Mitchell to the principal cast. Antonio performed in two Intiman productions last season (The Lower Depths, The Lion Tells His Tale). In addition, all of the 16-person gospel choir and the live band are returning this year, with a mix of returning and new dancers.

ABOUT THE MUSICAL:

A cast of 30 local actors, dancers, musicians, and choir members Raise the Roof and make a joyful noise while bringing Langston Hughes' vision of the Christmas story to life. Pageantry and dance combine with gospel music performed by a city-wide choir that will have you leaping from your seat, and the second act features a chance to raise your voice and sing along. Prepare to rejoice in the season and find renewed community bonds surrounded by families and friends of all backgrounds and beliefs as the glorious holiday tradition returns.

All ticket tiers are now on sale, ranging from $25-$110. Groups of 10 or more save: book soon to guarantee seats together by emailing groupsales@intiman.org. 20 Free for Everyone tickets will be distributed 1hr before every show at the box office (limit 2 per person). Learn more or book your tickets today at intiman.org.

