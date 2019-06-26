West End Producer Stars In Cheeky Video To Promote Naughty New Show

Theatreland's anonymous cult figure West End Producer has produced a cheeky video in preparation for his Edinburgh Fringe debut this summer with West End Producer (and Guests) - Free Willy!

WEP, as he is known in theatrical circles, will be flipping theatre on its head with his first hilarious show - as he auditions special guests for his Free Willy musical.

And today, the mystery man (or woman!) of theatreland has unveiled a video as he prepares for what will be an outrageous and close to the knuckle show.

No West End star is safe as WEP questions the experience of John Barrowman, Judi Dench, Elaine Paige and Michael Ball in the video which can be downloaded HERE

West End Producer - Free Willy! will see WEP candidly chat about theatrical secrets, stories, musings and songs - he will teach you the perfect jazz hand technique, how to bow properly, and will even give one lucky person some genuine worn West End show pants. You may even get the chance to audition and become WEP's Willy of the Day.

This is no ordinary show, in West End Producer - Free Willy! the audience are on the panel as auditionees are invited to sing such iconic whale-based hits including - My Willy Needs to be Wet, Why is there a Whale in the Hot Tub? and One Sea Mammal More.

West End Producer - Free Willy! is showing at the Edinburgh Fringe Assembly Rooms 2 July 31 - August 6 and Assembly Checkpoint 12 - 26 August. For tickets and more info go to: www.assemblyfestival.com

Speaking about the making of the video WEP said: "Dears, I am so incredibly excited to be travelling to Edinburgh this summer so I've had to start looking now for my perfect Free Willy.

"These things are not easy to find and when you are dealing with the so called talent I tend to be stuck with it is a terrifically hard job.

"I will need your help so please do visit me in Edinburgh and together we will find my willy."

West End Producer is the anonymous masked man of theatreland and author of two hugely successful books. Usually getting sloshed at West End press nights with his Jean Valjean teddy bear - Free Willy! sees WEP ball leaping into Edinburgh with his very first show.

Free Willy! will be filled with special guests, whale costumes, theatrical diatribes, WEP's piano fingering skills, and possibly one of Michael's Balls.

Tickets are on sale now and for more information go to: www.assemblyfestival.com





