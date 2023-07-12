WINNIE THE POOH, The New Musical Stage Adaptation, is Coming to King's Theatre Glasgow Next Week

A delightful production that brings everyone's favorite childhood bear to life.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

WINNIE THE POOH, The New Musical Stage Adaptation, is Coming to King's Theatre Glasgow Next Week

Disney’s Winnie the Pooh, The New Musical Stage Adaptation comes to the King’s Theatre Glasgow from Thursday 20 to Saturday 22 July 2023 as part of a UK and Ireland tour.  This new adventure is on tour following a record-breaking New York premiere in 2021.

Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood, a new adventure is about to happen.  A.A. Milne’s beloved characters, Winnie the Pooh,Christopher Robin and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl (and Tigger too!), will all arrive on the stage of the King’s Theatre in a beautifully crafted musical stage adaptation.

In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with impressive life-size puppetry, exciting new stories and featuring characters that have played iconic roles in the lives of children for generations. Accompanying the modern narrative is an original score by Nate Edmondson, featuring some of the Grammy award-winning songs written by The Sherman Brothers for the original animated features, including Winnie the Pooh, The Blustery Day, The Wonderful Thing About Tiggersand Whoop-De-Dooper Bounce, plus A.A. Milne’s The More It Snows (featuring music by Carly Simon) and Sing Ho in a new arrangement.

Disney’s Winnie the Pooh, The New Musical Adaptation is developed and presented by renowned family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller (whose spectacular puppetry is omnipresent in the acclaimed productions of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam and Sesame Street the Musical).

Benjamin Durham (Young Frankenstein) plays the title role of Winnie the Pooh. The much-loved characters of Eeyore, Piglet, Rabbit, Owl, Kanga and Roo are brought to life by an ensemble of performers, including  Laura Bacon (Britain’s Got Talent, Star Wars), Harry Boyd (The Play That Goes Wrong, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), Alex Cardall (Evita, The Osmonds: A New Musical), Chloe Gentles (Mamma Mia!, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Lottie Grogan (Smurfs Save Spring: The Musical, The Lips for Puppets with Guys) and Robbie Noonan (Avenue Q UK Tour, Jack and the Beanstalk).

The production is presented by Rockefeller Productions, in partnership with ROYO and in association with Disney Theatrical Productions.

“ENCHANTING!” TIME OUT****

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Disney’s Winnie the Pooh, The New Musical Stage Adaptation

The King’s Theatre, Glasgow

Thu 20 – Sat 22 July 2023

Dates & Times

Thursday 20 July: 5pm

Friday 21 July: 11am, 2pm, 5pm

Saturday 22 July: 11am, 2pm

 




Recommended For You