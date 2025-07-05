WHAT'S IN THE KITCHEN To Make Fringe Debut As Part Of The Sāo Paulo Showcase

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe's inaugural Sāo Paulo showcase, What's in the Kitchen is an immersive and intimate culinary experience taking audiences through the five senses - smell, hearing, vision, taste and touch.

Eduardo Estrela leads the show, which celebrates the range and regional diversity of Brazilian cuisine, with dishes prepared by chef Alejandro Huerta and shared with the audience. Bringing together the memories and tales from professional and amateur chefs, against a soundtrack of samba, the show is a tribute to the country's produce, which brings together cultures from various corners of the world, intertwining flavors and stories. The menu, inspired by the rich and intricate landscape of Brazilian gastronomy, highlights the connection between memory, emotion, and the senses.

Mixing Brazilian recipes with the best in seasonal Scottish produce, Eduardo will serve a starter, and a main to audiences, cooked by Alejandro. Audiences can tuck in throughout the show, as Eduardo travels between family kitchens, restaurants and the world of TV cooking programmes in five acts to bring the flavour, passions and stories of Brazilian food to Edinburgh audiences. The show is a tribute to the professional restaurant cuisine of the country, as well as the cuisine made with love and emotion in the comfort of home.

Directed and produced by Dani Angelotti, this is the first time the show has been presented outside of Brazil, following a successful run at São Paulo's MoDi Giardino restaurant. With shows such as Hannah Khalil's My English Persian Kitchen, Sean Wai Keung's History of Fortune Cookies and Geoff Sobelle's Food at the Edinburgh International Festival, this exploration of Brazilian cuisine is in very good, very foody, company. What's in the Kitchen will be at Assembly Rooms, Bijou from 31 July - 23 August @ 14:10.