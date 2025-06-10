WHAT GETS BETTER? A Dark Comedy from Tomás Bepalo Heads to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ideal Men Productions will present What Gets Better?, a raw, riotous, and sharply honest new solo show from five-star performer Tomás Bepalo, coming to the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. This dark comedy runs from July 31 to August 24 (not 12th) at 18:40 at Just the Tonic Legends – Just the Club Room (Venue 27).

Blending stand-up, storytelling, and clowning, What Gets Better? explores the beautiful chaos of life as a neurodivergent, nonbinary person navigating sex, dating, family, and loneliness—with a heavy dose of gallows humor. Tackling topics from dysphoria to depression, hookup culture to hope, Bepalo delivers laughs that hit hard—and linger.

At its core, the show confronts the myth that “it gets better,” instead proposing a more complicated, but truer, version: life stays messy, but we get better at handling it.

“It's personal, emotional, and a little messy—just like life,” says Bepalo, whose vulnerable and fearless performance style has earned acclaim across stages and streaming platforms alike.

WHAT GETS BETTER?

July 31 – August 24 (not 12th)

18:40 | 60 mins

Just the Tonic Legends – Just the Club Room (Venue 27)

Tickets available at edinburgh.justthetonic.com, edfringe.com, the venue box office, or the Fringe Society Box Office, 180 High Street, Edinburgh.

