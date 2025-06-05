US Comedy Ensemble Recent Cutbacks Brings FLY, YOU FOOLS! to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Recent Cutbacks will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer with the UK premiere of Fly, You Fools!—a lovingly absurd live parody of one of the most beloved fantasy films of all time. The show runs 30 July to 25 August (not 7 & 18) at Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond), with performances daily at 15:10.

In Fly, You Fools!, three actors and one Foley artist embark on a high-speed, shot-for-shot recreation of the first chapter of a legendary fantasy franchise—yes, that one. With just 60 minutes to condense 178 minutes of cinematic grandeur, the cast delivers a whirlwind of impersonations, shadow puppetry, choreographed mime, and physical theatre, all within a DIY ring of props and sound effects. It’s a chaotic celebration of fandom that remains accessible to die-hards and newcomers alike.

Directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker, Fly, You Fools! continues the ensemble’s signature blend of humour, nostalgia, and theatrical precision. McCarthy Parker—best known for directing the Off-Broadway hit Puffs and co-founding Recent Cutbacks—brings her background in clowning, Shakespeare, and physical theatre to the production. She says, “We are overjoyed to be back at the Fringe with a new UK premiere. Fly, You Fools! is beloved in NYC by fantasy fans, comedy-lovers, and physical theatre aficionados alike, and now there’s truly no better place for it than at the Fringe. I think audiences are going to be blown away by seeing the comedy and technical precision of Fools and Butts side by side.”

Indeed, Fly, You Fools! is part of a double bill with the company’s breakout hit Hold On to Your Butts, a fast-paced parody of a certain dinosaur-themed blockbuster. Butts returns to the Fringe after a sell-out debut in 2024 and a London transfer, and plays daily at 12:30 at the same venue. Both shows feature actors Nick Abeel and Kyle Schaefer, alongside Regan Sims and Foley artist Kelly Robinson. The Production Team also includes lighting designer and stage manager James Appleby.

Founded in 2014, Recent Cutbacks has earned a reputation for crafting inventive theatrical sendups of pop culture classics. Their past works include KEVIN!!!!!, Next Day Thrones, There Is No Spoon, and an Audible Original series, Master Lecture. With roots in the downtown NYC theatre scene, the company’s work invites audiences to reimagine iconic stories through humour, lo-fi spectacle, and an unapologetic love for movies and live performance.

Fly, You Fools! runs 60 minutes, is suitable for ages 8+, and is expected to be a highlight of this year’s comedy and physical theatre programming at the Fringe.

For tickets and further information, visit www.pleasance.co.uk or call 0131 556 6550.

