Twilight Parody Musical DUSK: A BITE-SIZE LOVE STORY To Make World Premiere At Edinburgh Festival Fringe

The Twilight saga is coming back to life on stage in "Dusk: A Bite-Size Love Story," an original parody musical making its world premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August. Created by Morgan Kennedy with music by Daniel Ruffing, "Dusk" reimagines Stephenie Meyer's bestselling vampire romance through song, dance, and camp.

The story of Edwin and Bia's delicate immortal romance unfolds through a series of unforgettable songs, lip bites, and brooding stares, replete with iconic moments from the Twilight series. From baseball games and bedroom windows to sparkles and supreme awkwardness, "Dusk" brings a fresh perspective to the beloved story, appealing to fans and critics alike. Whether you love, hate, or love to hate Twilight, "Dusk" has something for you!

Featuring a cast and creative team from the US, UK, Australia, Argentina, and Ukraine, "Dusk" has already established mass global appeal. Online buzz surrounding the show has been growing steadily, thanks to the viral success of clips from the workshop production in Erie, PA. With over 30 million views and 40,000 followers on TikTok, the creative team behind "Dusk" has fostered an engaged and passionate fanbase. Utilizing the power of social media, the show's producers have interacted with fans, creating a strong and vibrant community eagerly awaiting its arrival at the festival. With such overwhelming support and excitement surrounding the production, "Dusk" is expected to be a massive hit at this year's Edinburgh Fringe.

"We are thrilled to be bringing 'Dusk' to Fringe this summer," said Morgan Kennedy, the creative mind behind this delightful parody musical. "Our goal is to create an experience that celebrates the sensation and nostalgia of Twilight while injecting it with humor, new dynamics, and a fresh perspective developed through a lovingly critical eye. We would love to share a story that audiences can connect with while feeling welcomed and represented." "Writing music for a show that's making its world premiere at Edinburgh Fringe is a genuine dream come true," said Daniel Ruffing, the creative force behind the show's sweeping score. "A lot of my favourite musicals and celebrities got their start at the festival, so just being there is a huge honour for me."

The music of "Dusk" is a character in its own right, drawing inspiration from the unforgettable soundtracks of the Twilight series while infusing the show with a unique, epic soundtrack-type feel that sets it apart from its source material. Fans have also been raving about the show's innovative and comedic use of practical effects, which include making Edwin sparkle and transforming the stage into a lush meadow. Angela Howell, a producer and the show's costume and scenic designer, said, "There is always great pressure to design a show that is based on an iconic movie. While you don't want to-and should never-simply copy the source material, there is still the need to connect clearly in a way that the audience will immediately understand and appreciate. The costumes for 'Dusk' have to communicate the parody quickly and clearly while serving the storytelling needs of the production. It's early 2000s high school in the rural Pacific Northwest, with a heavy dose of musical theatre camp. The scenery, while intentionally streamlined, echoes the same tone."

With 21 live performances at this August's Edinburgh Fringe, the production promises patrons an evening of laughter, love, and nostalgia, delivering a unique twist on a beloved cultural phenomenon.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: Click Here