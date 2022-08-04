Trudy Carmichael Comes to Edinburgh Festival Fringe Audiences With Her Improvised Cabaret at TheSpaceUK

[EDINBURGH] Following a two-year hiatus, everyone's "favorite" fictional Las Vegas lounge diva, Trudy Carmichael is finally getting her chance to bring her critically acclaimed fully improvised cabaret, Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show! to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe at 4:20pm from 5th -27th August (not 14th) at theSpaceUK Surgeons' Hall. Forget your troubles and let the wildly fabulous Trudy Carmichael entertain and elevate you in her soulful and daring, once-in-a-lifetime cabaret improvised on the spot based on your suggestions.

NYC improv comedian, Robin Rothman dazzles as flashy Las Vegas icon, Trudy Carmichael. alongside John "Johnny" Thorn on the keys, with Sean Taylor as high-spirited host, Shane Taymor. Taking full advantage of the art of musical improv, they present an entirely improvised cabaret tailored to the whims of each individual audience. No two shows are ever the same, making for an unforgettable singular sensation that's not to be missed!

Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show! has received critical acclaim at comedy and cabaret venues including The Duplex, Sid Gold's, The Kraine in NYC, and Majestic Repertory Theatre in Las Vegas, and is an official selection of SOLOCOM, (People's Improv Theater, NYC,) Providence Improv Festival, Third Coast Improv Festival (Nashville, TN), Impro Amsterdam, Downtown Las Vegas Improv Festival, The 20th Annual Del Close Marathon (UCB NY), The New York International Fringe Festival, Baltimore Improv Festival, Impro En Seine (Paris), Out of Bounds Comedy Festival (Austin, TX), Chicago Musical Improv Festival (iO Chicago), The (Virtual) New York Musical Improv Festival, Women In Comedy Festival (Boston), Minnesota Fringe Virtual Festival, Virtual Rogue Festival (Fresno), Pittsburgh (Virtual) Fringe (Winner: Best Comedic Performer). Young-Howse Theater Award Winner for "Improv of the Year". Learn more about Trudy and her journey to Edinburgh at www.trudycarmichael.com and follow along with her on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook @thetrudycarmichael, and Twitter @trudycarmichael

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is the single greatest celebration of arts and culture on the planet. For three weeks in August, the city of Edinburgh welcomes an explosion of creative energy from around the globe. Artists and performers take to hundreds of stages all over the city to present shows for every taste.

theSpaceUK specialise in producing live performance. Their theatres have become widely recognised as the home of award-winning theatre and new work at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, hosting the largest and most diverse programme at the Festival, offering an array of new writing, theatre, dance, music, children's and family shows, comedy, drama, sketch, cabaret, opera, a capella, exhibitions, events, and stand-up comedy shows.

WHAT: Trudy Carmichael Presents: The Improvised One-Woman Show!

WHO: Las Vegas legend, Trudy Carmichael (Robin Rothman)

Music Direction by Johnny Thorn (John Thorn)

Emcee Shane Taymor (Sean Taylor)

WHEN: 16:20 on 5th-27th August (not 14th)

WHERE: theSpaceUK @ Surgeons' Hall - Haldane Theatre

TICKET LINK: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/trudy-carmichael-presents-the-improvised-one-woman-show

HOW MUCH: 7-10 GBP

RUNNING TIME: 50 minutes

AGES: 12+

