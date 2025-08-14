Theatre Channel To Launch WHAT THE FRINGE 2025 Live From Edinburgh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Channel will debut What the Fringe 2025, a brand-new original live broadcast series sponsored by Pleasance Theatre Trust, offering audiences an insider’s view of the world’s largest celebration of live performance.

The three 50-minute episodes, filmed in the heart of Edinburgh, will air throughout the festival and feature candid conversations, backstage stories, and spontaneous moments from comedy, drama, music, and more.

Episode 1 will feature Anthony Alderson, Sam Ipema, Dan Bishop, Jack Parris, Victoria Melody, Claudia Shnier, Hal Cruttenden, and Maddy and Marina Bye. Episode 2 will spotlight Grace Helbig, Luke Wright, Aaron Pang, Laurie Magers, and the cast of Showstopper! The Improvised Musical. Episode 3, filmed live from Brooke’s Bar in the Pleasance Dome, will highlight Andrew Brown, Andrew Barrett & Craig McDougall, Toby Thompson, Pedro Leandro, Olivia Race & Emily Spowage, Andreas Constantinou, Stephanie Broadbridge & Edan McGovern, and the cast of World’s Greatest Lover – The Musical.

The launch will also include a special feature, Talking Sheds with Francesca Moody, hosted by Sammy Moore. The Olivier Award-winning producer will reflect on the origins of Shedinburgh, its mission to champion stripped-back performance and “Pay What You Can” access, and her work on global successes including Fleabag and Baby Reindeer.

Theatre Channel, founded in 2024, continues its mission to celebrate fringe artists with What the Fringe 2025, joining original programming such as Offies 2025: Live From London and an exclusive partnership with ChewBoy Productions. For more information, visit www.theatrechannel.tv.