The UK Premiere Of CHANSONS To C ARTS Comes to The Digital Edinburgh Festival Fringe

German musical theatre actress STEFANIE RUMMEL brings the UK premiere of CHANSONS to C ARTS at the digital Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Only some weeks ago the multi-award winning triple thread performer Stefanie Rummel performed in Iceland at the Reykjavik Fringe Festival. It was her first time after the Covid lockdowns that she could perform live again without any Covid restrictions. To perform in such a setting live her cabaret Chansons. A musical, intercultural journey through France" was a very special moment.

Hear autobiographical stories about France such as how we spend time, meet friends, eat, approach life in another country. The journey goes from love to war and freedom, from childhood memories to French food and different styles of French music. This cabaret lets you travel through a compilation of real life experiences and memories through songs and stories. The French songs „Chansons" support these stories and deepen those thoughts and experiences. It makes us reflect our own life through various touching French thoughts.

The video of this performance has just been edited now and will be presented online at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for two days only in August 2021 This will probably be the last show to premiere in the UK this Fringe. Chansons is presented as part of the C ARTS digital online programme at C venues at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2021. The show will be further available for this forthcoming season at C ARTS. When autumn comes you can digitally travel to France for a moment and listen to songs and stories which show different perspectives of enjoying life. Bookings and information: www.CtheArts.com

Bienvenue to Chansons, the musical intercultural cabaret. Soul-touching stories about life and passion, from 'Ne me quitte pas' (Brel) to 'Milord' (Piaf). Live life the French way for one night, without travelling or jetlag. It doesn't matter if you speak French or not - all is explained in English. This piece inspires our own lives by looking at other cultures. Sung and performed in brilliant showmanship by Stefanie Rummel, accompanied by Vignir Þór Stefánsson (piano). As seen in theatres and cabarets in France, Germany, Iceland, Finland, and US. 'Great chansons... passionate feelings' (Rheingauer Echo).

Tickets:

https://res.cthearts.com/event/34:3462/34:59433/

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/chansons-musical-intercultural-french-cabaret