The Prestigious Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards Announces Nominees For Best Comedy Show And Best Newcomer

Long-standing Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards Director Nica Burns, has today announced the nominees for the biggest prizes in live comedy, Best Comedy Show and Best Newcomer Awards, celebrating the best of both established and up-and-coming comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Nica Burns, Director of Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards, says of this year's nominees: "2022 has indeed been a bumper year with a high standard of comedy across the Fringe. Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards' nominees represent a wide-range of comedy genres created by comedians whose material is drawn from their rich range of backgrounds and experiences. The Fringe has bounced back with a bang, with audiences clearly enjoying laughing together, live."

Cherie Cunningham, Channel Director Dave, says:

"Spending two weeks immersed in a whirlwind of fantastic comedy at the Fringe has been a magical experience. It is inspiring to find so much great talent that is our comedy future."

This year's nominees include:

Best Comedy Show

Alfie Brown: Sensitive Man @ Monkey Barrel Comedy

Colin Hoult: The Death of Anna Mann @ Pleasance Courtyard, Beneath

Jordan Gray: Is It a Bird? @ Assembly, George Square

Josh Pugh: Sausage, Egg, Josh Pugh, Chips and Beans @ Monkey Barrel Comedy

Larry Dean: Fudnut @Monkey Barrel Comedy

Lauren Pattison: It Is What It Is @ Monkey Barrel Comedy

Liz Kingsman: One-Woman Show @ Traverse Theatre

Sam Campbell: Comedy Show @ Monkey Barrel Comedy

Seann Walsh: Is Dead. Happy Now? @ The Stand Comedy Club

The Delightful Sausage: Nowt but Sea - Amy Gledhill and Chris Cantrill with Paul Dunphy @ Monkey Barrel 4

Best Newcomer

Amy Gledhill: The Girl Before The Girl You Marry @ Monkey Barrel Comedy - Carnivore

Emily Wilson: Fixed @ Pleasance Courtyard - Beneath

Emmanuel Sonubi: Emancipated @ Underbelly, Bristol Square

Josh Jones: Waste of Space @ Pleasance Courtyard - Bunker Three

Lara Ricote: GRL/LATNX/DEF @ Monkey Barrel Comedy - The Hive

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! @ Pleasance Courtyard - Baby Grand

Vittorio Angelone: Translations @ Monkey Barrel Comedy - Carnivore

This year's panelists, who judged nearly 600 eligible shows are:

Adnan Ahmed, Chair: Producer, Sky Studios Comedy

Cherie Cunningham: Channel Director, Dave

Ashley Davies: Freelance Arts Journalist, Metro Scotland and Times Scotland's Alba

Joe Hullait: Commissioning Executive, Channel 4 Comedy

Isobel Lewis: Comedy Critic and Culture Journalist, Independent

Dominic Maxwell: Comedy Critic, The Times

Pete Strauss: Executive Producer, BBC Studios Audio

Paul Abbey: Public Competition Winner

Jo Kinsella: Public Competition Winner

Monique May Munroe: Public Competition Winner

The awards are sponsored by comedy channel Dave, with the aim of further celebrating and supporting comics, from those breaking into the industry to much-loved names.

The prize money for Best Comedy Show is £10,000, with £5,000 each for the Best Newcomer and the Panel Prize winner.

There will be a Nominees' photo-call and Gala recording on the morning of Thursday 25th August. The 40th Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday 27th August.