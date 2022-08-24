The Prestigious Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards Announces Nominees For Best Comedy Show And Best Newcomer
Nominees include Strong regional voices from across the UK from the Midlands, Yorkshire and Tyne and Wear in the north to Sussex in the south and Essex in the east.
Long-standing Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards Director Nica Burns, has today announced the nominees for the biggest prizes in live comedy, Best Comedy Show and Best Newcomer Awards, celebrating the best of both established and up-and-coming comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Nica Burns, Director of Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards, says of this year's nominees: "2022 has indeed been a bumper year with a high standard of comedy across the Fringe. Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards' nominees represent a wide-range of comedy genres created by comedians whose material is drawn from their rich range of backgrounds and experiences. The Fringe has bounced back with a bang, with audiences clearly enjoying laughing together, live."
Cherie Cunningham, Channel Director Dave, says:
"Spending two weeks immersed in a whirlwind of fantastic comedy at the Fringe has been a magical experience. It is inspiring to find so much great talent that is our comedy future."
This year's nominees include:
Best Comedy Show
Alfie Brown: Sensitive Man @ Monkey Barrel Comedy
Colin Hoult: The Death of Anna Mann @ Pleasance Courtyard, Beneath
Jordan Gray: Is It a Bird? @ Assembly, George Square
Josh Pugh: Sausage, Egg, Josh Pugh, Chips and Beans @ Monkey Barrel Comedy
Larry Dean: Fudnut @Monkey Barrel Comedy
Lauren Pattison: It Is What It Is @ Monkey Barrel Comedy
Liz Kingsman: One-Woman Show @ Traverse Theatre
Sam Campbell: Comedy Show @ Monkey Barrel Comedy
Seann Walsh: Is Dead. Happy Now? @ The Stand Comedy Club
The Delightful Sausage: Nowt but Sea - Amy Gledhill and Chris Cantrill with Paul Dunphy @ Monkey Barrel 4
Best Newcomer
Amy Gledhill: The Girl Before The Girl You Marry @ Monkey Barrel Comedy - Carnivore
Emily Wilson: Fixed @ Pleasance Courtyard - Beneath
Emmanuel Sonubi: Emancipated @ Underbelly, Bristol Square
Josh Jones: Waste of Space @ Pleasance Courtyard - Bunker Three
Lara Ricote: GRL/LATNX/DEF @ Monkey Barrel Comedy - The Hive
Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! @ Pleasance Courtyard - Baby Grand
Vittorio Angelone: Translations @ Monkey Barrel Comedy - Carnivore
This year's panelists, who judged nearly 600 eligible shows are:
Adnan Ahmed, Chair: Producer, Sky Studios Comedy
Cherie Cunningham: Channel Director, Dave
Ashley Davies: Freelance Arts Journalist, Metro Scotland and Times Scotland's Alba
Joe Hullait: Commissioning Executive, Channel 4 Comedy
Isobel Lewis: Comedy Critic and Culture Journalist, Independent
Dominic Maxwell: Comedy Critic, The Times
Pete Strauss: Executive Producer, BBC Studios Audio
Paul Abbey: Public Competition Winner
Jo Kinsella: Public Competition Winner
Monique May Munroe: Public Competition Winner
The awards are sponsored by comedy channel Dave, with the aim of further celebrating and supporting comics, from those breaking into the industry to much-loved names.
The prize money for Best Comedy Show is £10,000, with £5,000 each for the Best Newcomer and the Panel Prize winner.
There will be a Nominees' photo-call and Gala recording on the morning of Thursday 25th August. The 40th Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday 27th August.