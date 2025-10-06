The Academy Of Northern Ballet Reveals New MA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Academy of Northern Ballet and Northern School of Contemporary Dance have announced e a new partnership with the launch of an MA in Classical Ballet Performance.

Northern Ballet has a strong history of post-vocational ballet training, with its successful Professional Graduate Programme running since 2013, whose alumni includes current Northern Ballet Principal Dancer Dominique Larose.

The MA, validated by NSCD takes this commitment to building up a strong industry of classically trained dancers further. United by a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and access, NSCD and the Academy of Northern Ballet combine their strengths to create a programme with rigorous technical training, inclusive artistry, and powerful storytelling.

The programme is delivered in the professional company setting of Northern Ballet's home in Quarry Hill, Leeds, offering students direct experience within an internationally recognised touring ballet company. Through daily classes, mentoring, rehearsals, and performance opportunities, students will be immersed in the rhythms and realities of professional life. They will also benefit from NSCD's academic rigour and holistic approach to physical and emotional wellbeing ensuring they graduate as technically proficient, artistically expressive, and industry-ready performers.

Both organisations look forward to welcoming MA students from the UK and around the globe, with this partnership continuing to showcase Leeds internationally as a vital creative centre for dance.

Federico Bonelli, Artistic Director of Northern Ballet said: Training the dancers of the future is a key part of Northern Ballet's ethos, and we are delighted that our MA in Classical Ballet Performance has been validated by Northern School of Contemporary Dance. We look forward to working with our fellow Leeds-based arts organisation to make professional level training available to even more dancers. I also want to congratulate the team at the Academy of Northern Ballet who have put so much hard work and passion into developing this MA, it is a true representation of the quality of our staff and teaching faculty.

Sharon Watson, CEO and Principal of Northern School of Contemporary Dance said: Northern School of Contemporary Dance is proud to validate Northern Ballet's new MA in Classical Ballet Performance , a landmark development that celebrates both tradition and innovation in the art form. From our collaboration on the national CAT scheme to the creative work seen on stages across the UK, we have shown the impact of strong partnerships. Since 2004, National Dance CATs have trained thousands of young people, helping to expand access and diversity in dance and the wider creative industries. This new MA is an exciting next step in that journey. It offers dancers the opportunity to deepen their artistry and scholarship, and we look forward to supporting its graduates as they help shape the future of classical ballet.

Dominique Larose, Northern Ballet Principal Dancer and former Professional Graduate Programme student said, I am absolutely thrilled for the Graduate Programme to be an accredited course now. As a former grad myself the programme set me up for a smooth transition into professional life as a dancer. The course gave me the extra support I needed to achieve my goals and ambitions as well as make lifelong friends and mentors. I am thrilled for what's in store for the programme in the coming years.