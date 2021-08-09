Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THREE CHORDS AND THE TRUTH to be Presented at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

It's an exuberant, brainy comedy-drama, suitable for ages 13 and up, that asks the question of everyone: what would you give for one more bite at the golden apple!

Aug. 9, 2021  

THREE CHORDS AND THE TRUTH to be Presented at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

It's only rock n'roll...till it isn't. Three Chords and the Truth is a new play about dreams and desire at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and for the first time ever in the history of the world's largest performing arts festival, you can enjoy the Fringe without flying to Scotland!

The stage reading of Three Chords and the Truth features an excitingly inclusive, global cast, but with strong ties to Scotland's Royal Conservatoire of drama and the arts. The show runs 90 minutes; tickets are a mere $10; and you have 24-hour on-demand access to the performance.

It's an exuberant, brainy comedy-drama, suitable for ages 13 and up, that asks the question of everyone: what would you give for one more bite at the golden apple! Tickets go on sale August 15 at tickets.edfringe.com.


