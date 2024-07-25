THE IMPROV MUSICAL to Play Edinburgh Fringe This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Now in their NINTH year! Smash-hit production The Improv Musical returns to take the Fringe by storm. Each show is a completely improvised, never-before-seen musical on its opening, and closing, night.

You choose the setting, characters, song genres, and the title, and they’ll create a show that’ll leave you wondering why they’re not already performing on Broadway. Grab your ticket, get your suggestions ready, and come see The Improv Musical: Where the show really is in your hands.

Performances will run July 31 to August 26.

