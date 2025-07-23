THE HOTLY-ANTICIPATED 4TH DEBUT HOUR, FROM RISING STAR, ANDY BARR to Open at The Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising star and award-winning television comedian Andy Barr (London Live news, 2017) forgot to debut - the show was written, but things got lost. Already nominated for Best New Show at Leicester Comedy Festival, The Hotly Anticipated 4th Debut Hour from Rising Star, Andy Barr is a stand up show formerly about grief (but that got sorted out).

Following the success of the three narrative character comedy shows he created while avoiding doing this show, Andy Barr finally returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with his fourth debut hour. The Hotly Anticipated 4th Debut Hour from Rising Star, Andy Barr sees Andy performing as himself for the first time as he figures out what this show is actually about now. Inventively tackling themes of addiction, climate anxiety and revolution, the show promises a selection of compelling thoughts, despair, knockout gags, poetry, puns, pints, bitter recriminations and excoriating social critique.

The Hotly Anticipated 4th Debut Hour from Rising Star, Andy Barr is written and performed by Andy Barr, directed by Comedians' Choice winner Joz Norris and produced by Benjamin Alborough for Liebenspiel.

Andy Barr

is an award-winning writer, comedian, creator and administrator from Folkestone, Kent, currently residing in London. As a comedian, he has been performing since 2010. In that time, he has produced three Edinburgh Fringe solo shows: Tropic of Admin (2017), Neustadt (2018) and The Ruby (2019). He co-hosts the Chortle award nominated Born Yesterday podcast with Alexander Bennett (guests have included Glenn Moore, Ahir Shah and Lorna Rose Treen), and produced a short series of narrative podcasts entitled Unlocked World with Alastair Bridge, along with an accompanying live show. He has co-created a number of avant-garde, alternative comedy experiences with Consignia and starred in a number of acclaimed lo-fi pantomimes with Weirdos Comedy (winner of Chortle Award for Comedy Event of the Year 2018). As a writer, he won the 2011 H.G. Wells Short Story competition, followed by little else. As an administrator he has worked in the same secondary school since 2014.

Andy Barr: The Hotly-Anticipated 4th Debut Hour from Rising Star, Andy Barr comes to Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar), 8pm, 30th July - 24th August (except 13th August)