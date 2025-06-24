THE BIG GAY AFTERPARTY Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning queer cabaret icon and performance tour-de-force Aidan Sadler is set to stage the best ever LGBTQIA+ party at the Edinburgh Fringe at Big Gay Afterparty along with a host of other shows.

They will be bringing cult club night and the winner of the “Grassroots Hero” award (Binge Fringe) back for two nights only, with the first being a launch party into the festival and the second as “The Comedown”, a mid-season social event.

Big Gay Afterparty is the late-night variety club night boasting the biggest, brightest and best stars on the scene. Queer, chic and outrageous – you're invited to the biggest, gayest party at the Fringe (fun straights allowed). Indulge in the hottest pop-up cabaret experience on Cowgate with a rotating selection of the most electrifying and scandalous performers at the festival. This is where artists, dreamers and vagabonds drink, make mistakes and dance until the wee hours.

Aidan, fast becoming a staple of the festival, will also be bringing Moonage Rhapsody, their love letter to David Bowie and Freddie Mercury to the festival for a limited run.

Aidan Sadler show creator and performer said, “It’s big. It’s gay. It’s the afterparty! In these polarised times we as a community find so few cool, fun and friendly spaces to hang out in and I don’t take this opportunity lightly. Running the club last year I had so many important conversations with people about creating safe spaces for queer audiences, performers and allies across the spectrum. As always I’m infinitely grateful to be able to hold this space at Big Gay Afterparty for the festival. I want to create as inclusive a platform as possible for good vibes and the fact we have yet another jam packed lineup of rising stars and established Edinburgh, UK-wide and international names feels like a happy bonus. This year I’m also bringing Moonage Rhapsody, working alongside Fringe veteran Dusty Limits and Natasha Panas to hold a torch to the music industries biggest icons David Bowie and Freddie Mercury.”

Comments