Swiss Selection Edinburgh 2020 to be Presented at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

After a second year of being unable to present live work at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Pro Helvetia have created an ongoing digital initiative of residencies and workshops to introduce the Swiss Selection Edinburgh 2020 artists to UK programmers, producers, artist and venues. The programme will start with an online session at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe on Monday 23rd August, followed by workshops which pair each artist with UK venues and peers to develop their work, and finally plans for a London showcase of the delayed 2020 programme will be announced.

Swiss Selection Edinburgh platforms some of Switzerland's most exciting artists, and premiered at the festival with three excitingly eclectic shows in 2019. For two years running, three artists, Trân Tran, Ntando Cele and Alan Alpenfelt, haven't been able to make it to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe due to the ongoing uncertainties of the pandemic. As well as not presenting their work to a UK audience, this has meant they have not been able to mingle with artists from all around the globe at the world's most international festival, making new connections and finding new ideas to broaden their own practice. This has evolved the Swiss Selection Edinburgh programme beyond a showcase, combining residencies, workshops and discussions to connect Swiss artists internationally.

Get to know the Swiss: Ntando Cele, Alan Alpenfelt & Trân Tran is an online discussion on Monday 23rd August with a chance to hear directly from the artists in conversation with leading Swiss arts orgnaisations as well as an opportunity to learn more about the ongoing digital opportunities available for artists, producers and promoters to connect with Swiss artists. Plans will also be unveiled for Swiss Selection Edinburgh's inaugural London showcase

Over the last year Swiss Selection Edinburgh have conducted virtual residencies, pairing Swiss artists with UK arts organisations to undertake a week of exploration and development in virtual space. So to continue this exchange, alongside the online discussions, three virtual workshops will support Swiss Selection Edinburgh's artists. Alan Alpenfelt will host a workshop for six Swiss and UK writers, with British writers nominated by Paines Plough and Summerhall, to explore writing for a live audience online. Ntando Cele will work with Complicité to host a workshop exploring co-feminism, racism and climate change for Black and Global Majority artists. And Trân Tran will continue their relationship with HOME to deliver a workshop with UK performers and theatre makers looking at the themes of being 'Here & Now' which their show explores.

Ruby Glaskin, Swiss Selection Edinburgh, Project Lead said, "Continuing to provide opportunity for exchange despite the challenging times we find ourselves in is crucial for the Swiss Selection Edinburgh. The chance for Swiss artists and cultural organisations to engage in discussion with the UK is vital to continuing artistic exchange, which we hope will lead to fruitful collaborations and performing some of Switzerland's most dynamic work in the UK for audiences to enjoy."

Pro Helvetia has been supporting Swiss productions in Edinburgh since 2019 with its Swiss Selection Edinburgh, thereby helping to raise awareness of Swiss stage arts in the British and the global cultural landscape. Encounters between Swiss artists and international partners and event managers foster cultural exchange and increase the chances for Swiss companies to be invited for guest performances and tours.

Listings information

Get to know the Swiss: Ntando Cele, Alan Alpenfelt & Trân

Monday 23rd August, 11am - 12.15pm

For more information on how to join the online event via Fringe Connect, please visit the website.

Swiss Selection Edinburgh is a programme by the Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia. With the support of Ernst Göhner Foundation, Migros Culture Percentage, Stanley Thomas Johnson Foundation, City and Canton of Bern.