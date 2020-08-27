Steve Coogan and Tobias Menzies Announced for SHEDINBURGH Fringe Festival

This special interview will be broadcast on Thursday 3rd September at 9.15pm.

SHEDINBURGH Fringe Festival has announced a rare and exclusive interview with multi-award-winning writer, comedian and film and TV actor Steve Coogan and TV, film and theatre actor Tobias Menzies as the performer for White Rabbit Red Rabbit as part of its stellar line up.

Steve Coogan first made his name at the Edinburgh Fringe when he won the coveted Edinburgh Comedy Award (formerly known as the Perrier Comedy Award) for Best Comedy Show in 1992 and has since gone on to star in and produce many of the nations most celebrated TV shows and films including his own Alan Partridge series and the film Philomena which he co-wrote, produced, and starred in.

This special interview will be broadcast on Thursday 3rd September at 9.15pm and sees Steve talking to SHEDINBURGH co-director and performer Gary McNair about his memories of the Fringe, what comedy means to him and his promise to one day return to the festival. This rare and candid interview will be streamed only once and is not to be missed.

Tobias Menzies will perform international hit White Rabbit Red Rabbit by Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour, the play where the actor doesn't see the script until the performance, on Saturday 5th September at 7.30pm, the last night of the festival. Tobias is best known for his dual roles of Frank and Jonathan "Black Jack" Randall in Outlander, which earned him a Golden Globe Award nomination, in addition to his roles as Brutus in Rome, Edmure Tully in Game of Thrones and as Prince Philip in Season 3 and soon to be released Season 4 of The Crown.

With just over a week left of SHEDINBURGH the festival team are delighted to announce that they have raised almost £20,000 of their £40,000 target with 1350 individual pledges so far.

Fringe fans have been streaming SHEDINBURGH shows from across the world including Edinburgh, Germany, California, Texas, Adelaide, Toronto, Glasgow, London, Melbourne, Cardiff and France.

All shows are streamed via zoom every night from 7.30pm with the festival finishing on 5th September. Upcoming highlights include Tim Crouch's seminal MY ARM, the Writer's Guild award-winning Deborah Frances-White Rolls the Dice, an Edinburgh Fringe inspired improv show from Sara Pascoe and Steen Raskopoulos and stand up from Ahir Shah.

SHEDINBURGH's very own podcast SHEDCAST featuring post show conversation with all the festival performers is also available online at shedinburgh.com

For the rest of the shed-ule and tickets see: www.shedinburgh.com

All proceeds from Shedinburgh ticket sales will go to the A SHED LOAD OF FUTURE fund to support new artists to bring their work to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2021.

Performances are streamed only once and will not be repeated.

Check out the exclusive Steve Coogan interview trailer:

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You