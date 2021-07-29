Sofie Miller Steps into MEET ASTRID LINDGREN'S PIPPI LONGSTOCKING at the Edinburgh Fringe

Wizard Presents' Meet Astrid Lindgren's Pippi Longstocking - a playful and quirky one-woman storytelling performance inspired by Astrid Lindgren's most famous literary creation - will be one of only a handful of children's shows heading to the Edinburgh Fringe this August.

The show was almost cancelled last week after acclaimed storyteller and performer, Danyah Miller, broke her shoulder. However, in true Pippi style, her 19-year-old daughter - performer Sofie Miller - has heroically stepped in to take over the whole run.

The solo theatrical storytelling production, supported by the Embassy of Sweden, was meant to go on tour in spring 2020 to mark Pippi Longstocking's 75th birthday, with Sofie due to perform the role at last year's Fringe. However, plans were curtailed when lockdown restrictions came into place after only two live performances. Now, audiences will have the chance to see Pippi back on stage as part of a two-week run at Edinburgh's Pleasance theatre.

Devised by Danyah Miller (I Believe in Unicorns, Why the Whales Came, Perfectly Imperfect Women) and award-winning director Helena Middleton (Education, Education, Education, Star Seekers, Pippi Longstocking - The Musical Adventure), the performance - which features audience participation - introduces children to 'the strongest girl in the world'. Nine-year-old Pippi, created by Astrid Lindgren for her daughter during World War Two, is a free-spirited girl with superhuman strength who uses a powerful mix of anti-authoritarian thinking and kindness to challenge the status quo and to bring joy to the lives of those around her. The iconic redhead has become a role model for generations and is regularly picked as a favourite children's character by the likes of Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Cerys Matthews and Lauren Child.

Danyah Miller, Artistic Director & Producer, Wizard Presents, comments:

"When I was invited to create a performance based on some of the stories about Pippi, I was delighted and honoured. Little did I know that we'd soon be in lockdown. It made me wonder how kind, generous, smart, resilient Pippi would have reacted to the pandemic. I believe she would have found a way not only to embrace it, but also to help others to adapt and stay strong. She's a superb role model for children of today.

"I'm so delighted that Sofie is taking the mantle from me. I've been telling her the Pippi stories since she was a little girl and, like Pippi, she's quirky with a rebel spirit, so it makes complete sense for her to pass these stories on to the next generation of Pippis!"

Sofie Miller, Performer and Director of Wizard Presents, says:

"Growing up I always wanted to be Pippi and I'm so excited about this fantastic opportunity to turn an adverse situation into a joyous adventure - just as Pippi would!"

Anthony Alderson, Director of Pleasance Theatre Trust, adds:

"We are so delighted that Sofie Miller will be stepping into her mother's shoes to bring the story of Pippi Longstocking to Edinburgh. After a trying eighteen months, the resilience and desire to share this story with live audiences is a testament to everyone at Wizard Presents. It's fantastic to welcome Sofie back to the Festival following the success of Never Stop Loving You at the 2019 Free Fringe; we can't wait to see her perform in our new open air Rear Courtyard venue this summer."

Meet Astrid Lindgren's Pippi Longstocking will run 5 days a week (excluding Mondays & Tuesdays) from 12th-29th August in the Rear Courtyard at Pleasance (V33) Edinburgh.

Tickets are now on sale here, priced from Â£8.50. Performances will run from 11.15-12pm daily, followed by an optional 15-minute crafting activity at the end.