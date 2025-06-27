Simon Kane Brings One-Man Comic Theatre Show JONAH NON GRATA To Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning comic actor and Shunt associate artist Simon Kane is bringing his acclaimed solo performance piece Jonah Non Grata to the Edinburgh Festival for its debut Fringe run, marking the show's first performance in nearly 15 years.

Originally staged in 2004 and hailed as an innovative and Pop Absurdist take on the biblical story of Jonah, the show has been reimagined for a new generation of audiences grappling with themes of isolation, identity, power and powerlessness.

Described by Kane as "a clown take on a modern-day mystery play," Jonah Non Grata invites audiences on a wild, surreal adventure that blends comedy, cabaret, and 'poor theatre' into a profoundly human exploration of good, evil, friends, enemies, heroism, and extremism. "It's like unexpectedly going abroad," Kane explains. "You might not speak the language, but you'll hopefully still enjoy being there."

The show begins in an evangelical setting, only to spiral quickly into a series of comic and existential scenarios, from a figure stranded in a hotel room to another who believes he's on the moon - or is it the belly of a whale? Gently interactive, the performance allows audiences to guide certain moments, creating a 'choose your own adventure' feel, but ultimately remains anchored in Kane's richly fantastical narrative.

When it premiered, Jonah Non Grata earned rave reviews for its inventive and thought-provoking style. The decision to bring Jonah Non Grata back to life at the Edinburgh Festival stems from Kane's desire to fully realise the show's potential. "This is a chance to both finish the journey it was on and perhaps start a new one," he says. "At a time when opportunities for experimental theatre are increasingly rare, it's clear that Edinburgh remains one of the few remaining places where bold, boundary-pushing work can thrive."

Audiences can expect a theatrical adventure complete with hymns, bungled magic tricks, and the unexpected freedom that comes with embracing the unfathomable.. A ride taken on an existential machine - a silly, profound, and ultimately comforting look at the human condition. It's a bit like watching Hamlet, only sillier - or Tommy Cooper, only slower.

Jonah Non Grata will be performed at 9.10pm in Assembly Rooms (Front Room) from 31st July - 24th August (not 11th or 18th)

