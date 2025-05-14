Sikisa Returns To The Edinburgh Fringe With SERVING JUSTICE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ever wondered what happens when a comedian and immigration lawyer, with a wrestling hobby that wants to go from amateur to professional, hits her mid-30s and realises she's got no kids, no relationship, and a deep fear of injustice? Welcome to Sikisa's world - where truth is elusive, and every life crisis could end in some kind of grapple and hold!

In this no-holds-barred hour, Sikisa (Live at The Apollo, Off Menu, Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club) body-slams the expectations placed on women, especially those who are black, childless, or labelled "successful" just for surviving.

A dyslexic, queer and childfree woman, Sikisa describes feeling isolated for not having kids and why she still googled 'how to find sperm'. After some self-reflection on her own mental health and identity, she decided she's the problem in relationships. Suddenly, being "friends with benefits" with a 24-year-old is a good life plan.

Serving Justice is a show for anyone who's ever felt stuck - in a relationship, in a crisis or in a wrestling ring! If you've ever wanted to escape a life full of expectations, Sikisa's already found the funny in it - and she'll show you how to laugh your way out too. Tickets are available for the run at the Monkey Barrel @ The Tron.

Sikisa is a critically acclaimed stand-up comedian, writer, producer, award winning cabaret/burlesque performer and qualified immigration lawyer.

Since winning the public vote in the 2017 BBC New Comedy Award, Sikisa has been nominated for a Chortle Award for best MC, earned four nominations at the Leicester Comedy Festival. Her extensive credits include: Live At The Apollo, Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club, The Stand Up Sketch Show, Comedy Central Live, Evil Genius, Perfect Sounds, Off Menu and Films to be Buried With.

Sikisa's sold-out debut, Life of the Party, gained multiple 4-star reviews and earned a transfer to the Soho Theatre. The follow-up, Hear Me Out, enjoyed numerous 4 and 5-star reviews.

Sikisa is a leader on the Soho Theatre Stand Up Labs Course, an alumni of the Soho Theatre Young Company and a proud member of The Cocoa Butter Club. Sikisa is also the host of the Wrestle Club UK podcast.

