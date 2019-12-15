Scotbeef, producers of the famous Galloway's mince, become sponsors of Tony Roper's The Steamie at SSE Hydro this December.

Founded in 1920 Scotbeef, Scotland's leaders in retail butchery and producers of Galloway's mince, become official sponsors of The Steamie, Scotland's best-loved play returning for a limited run this December at SSE Hydro.

Written by Tony Roper in 1987, the play now enjoys a cult status among its audiences with the famous Galloway's mince soliloquy - in which Mrs Culfeathers reminiscences how her husband always enjoyed tatties with the particular mincemeat - firmly ingrained in the annals of Scottish theatre.

Robbie Galloway, Scotbeef's CEO said: "Everyone at Scotbeef is very excited to support Tony Roper's The Steamie , the most iconic Scottish play ever written. Generations of Scots grew up watching the show and we are pleased to be able to add to its success with our special tatties and Galloway's mince dish which will be served at the venue, SSE Hydro, all in honour of Mrs Culfeathers and the famous Galloway's mince scene of course!"

To add to the unique experience and nostalgia of The Steamie, audiences will be able to enjoy Scotbeef's special tattie and Galloway's mince dish, available to purchase at the venue, SSE Hydro in Glasgow, ahead of the show.

The Steamie takes over Scotland's biggest entertainment venue from 27 until 31 December with tickets currently on sale via www.thessehydro.com. The cast includes some of the most recognisable stars of Scottish theatre and tv, including Louise McCarthy, Gayle Telfer Stevens, Mary McCusker, Fiona Wood and Harry Ward.





