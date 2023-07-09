SIX CHICK FLICKS to Bring Award-Winning Parody To Edinburgh

After an off-Broadway run and sold-out performances across North America, Click Here is coming to the Edinburgh Fringe.

The show won Patrons Pick in Orlando, Toronto, and Edmonton, and was awarded the International Fringe Encore Series.

Six Chick Flicks is a feminist sendup of six fan-favorite movies. In 60 minutes, KK Apple (UCB Theatre) and Kerry Ipema (One Woman Sex and the City) bring to life all the iconic moments of these beloved films, with biting wit, fast and fun montages, dance breaks, and original songs.

The show is written by Ipema and TJ Dawe, who teamed up following a successful off-Broadway run, 2018 Edinburgh Fringe run, UK tour, and major US tour of their parody show One Woman Sex and the City.

Edinburgh Fringe

2-28 August

8:25pm

Underbelly Bristo Square - Ermintrude

About the Company:

Kerry Ipema is an actor, writer and podcaster. She is the co-host of Lifetime's podcast Crime of a Lifetime; creator of Lady Bits, a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood; writer and performer of solo show Sex Ed; and tours her and Dawe's show One Woman Sex and the City which played at the Edinburgh fringe in 2018.

KK Apple is a writer, comedian, and filmmaker in Brooklyn. She's a former UCB Theatre improviser and her comedy has been featured on Vulture and Funny or Die. She's a recipient of the NYC Women's Fund for her short film The Launch, which premiered at the 2023 Seattle International Film Festival.

Co-Writer TJ Dawe co-created and directed stage parodies of Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Sex and the City and more, which have toured the world and enjoyed runs off-Broadway and in London's West End. He's worked with Richard Dreyfuss, founding editor of The Onion Scott Dikkers, and had his stage play Toothpaste and Cigars adapted into the feature film What If, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Zoe Kazan and Adam Driver.