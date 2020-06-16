SCREEN.DANCE Scotland's Festival of Dance on Screen Opens This Weekend

Screen.dance, Scotland's Festival of Dance on Screen, was set to take over the vibrant arts space of Summerhall in Edinburgh, bringing together artists, dancers, filmmakers and musicians, for a weekend of cultural events and screenings in June.



Instead, the festival will move solely online and will be presenting a digital programme from Friday 19 - Saturday 20 June; showcasing work from Scotland and beyond, and connecting local, national and international artists and audiences to the screendance genre.



Screendance combines choreography and moving image, intersecting movement and cinema, to create a hybrid form. Dance has been a subject of film since the birth of cinema, but it is slowly becoming more accepted as a genre in its own right.



The festival, which is unique to Scotland, will present a curated programme of 42 short dance films from across the world, alongside presentations from artists, and debates and discussions that explore the relationship between dance, filmmaking, social justice and activism hosted by The Work Room Glasgow and the European maPs project from Paris



With the support of Film Hub Scotland, Screen.Dance will be streaming programmes from a special screening room page on their website, with artist presentations and dance films running from 11 am on 19th June.



The programme will be grouped by UK and international work, and includes two world premieres; Navigation by Marlene Millar and Floor Falls by Abby Warrilow and Jennifer Patterson; a newly-commissioned one minute dance film supported by Creative Scotland.

Screen.Dance Festival Artistic Director Simon Fildes said:

"It's been so exciting to be able to work with the team at Summerhall, and move the apt genre of screendance, online. We are incredibly honoured to bring together work from Scotland and the UK, alongside work from countries such as Canada, China, India and the USA; connecting award-winning artists and audiences to dance and digital.



Alongside films, presentations and discussions, we are delighted to have been able to commission work under the new one minute screendance commissioning scheme, produced by the company GO/AT, showcasing our commitment to supporting Scottish artists to make high quality work that can be exhibited in a competitive international platform showcase."

Screen.Dance Associate Curator Iliyana Nedkova said:

"We are so excited to be continuing to curate and programme work across the screendance genre - bringing together incredible artists, choreographers, dancers, film-makers and musicians.



We are proud that the two world premieres this year make up the fact that the programme sees 50:50 gender representation, as we continue to push to bring a mix of artists from across fields into the spotlight."



For more information about Screen.dance, and to find out the full programme visit:

www.screen.dance

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You