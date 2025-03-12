Richard Jordan Joins Priyanka Shetty's #CHARLOTTESVILLE at 2025 Edinburgh Fringe as Producer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Richard Jordan has joined the creative team for playwright/actress Priyanka Shetty's critically acclaimed solo play, #CHARLOTTESVILLE. Richard Jordan, an Olivier, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning producer will be involved in the UK premiere of #CHARLOTTESVILLE beginning with 2025 Edinburgh Fringe followed by a North American and international tour.

The play will have a month-long run during the Edinburgh Fringe from July 30th to August 25th with Richard Jordan Productions producing. The UK's acclaimed The Pleasance has just signed on as Associate Producers for the Edinburgh run. Established in 1985, The Pleasance now provides a year-round home platform for leading and emerging talent to develop their work, hone their craft and grow new audiences.

Written and performed by Shetty, #CHARLOTTESVILLE chronicles the tragic events of August 11th and 12th, 2017, when white supremacists gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia for the "Unite the Right" rally on the pretext of expressing outrage against the removal of the confederate monument of Robert E. Lee. These rallies lead to a violent clash with counter-protesters, the deaths of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, two state troopers and at least 19 serious injuries.

Constructed verbatim from interviews with over a hundred local residents, court transcripts, and news reports, #CHARLOTTESVILLE offers a nuanced examination of the complex issues surrounding race and identity, and how they intersect with the broader political and cultural landscape of the United States.

Known for his commitment to discovering and developing new work, Richard Jordan has worked with an array of prominent and emerging artists, including Martin McDonagh, Conor McPherson, Danai Gurira, and Miriam Margolyes, among many others. His work often tackles strong social and political themes, a perfect match for Shetty's #CHARLOTTESVILLE.

#CHARLOTTESVILLE is a work that not only demands to be seen but also deeply resonates with audiences across the world," said Richard Jordan. "I am excited to be part of bringing this extraordinary performance to international audiences and look forward to collaborating with Priyanka and her team as we embark on this journey."

"I am deeply honored to have Richard Jordan join #CHARLOTTESVILLE as producer," said Priyanka Shetty. "His unparalleled expertise, reputation, and global network will undoubtedly take this vital piece of theatre to new audiences around the world. Together, we aim to create an impactful and transformative experience for all who encounter this story."

#CHARLOTTESVILLE follows Shetty's critically praised solo performances, including The Elephant in the Room, which has toured internationally, and her involvement in high-profile cultural festivals and symposiums. The play has already earned rave reviews for its powerful, immersive storytelling and its exploration of timely issues of race, politics, and community.

Prior to The Edinburgh Fringe, Shetty will premiere #CHARLOTTESVILLE at Washington, D.C.'s Keegan Theatre from March 22-April 13, 2025. The production will be directed by Yury Urnov, who won a 2024 Tony Award as co-artistic director of the in Philadelphia's Wilma Theater (Best Regional Theater) and whose prodigious directing credits include My Mama and The Full-Scale Invasion, which won the 2024 Helen Hayes Award for the best theater production in Washington DC.

