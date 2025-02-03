Review: The Pictish Trail, Mackintosh Church

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's the final night of the truly wonderful Celtic Connections festival and what better way to end it than with The Pictish Trail?

Support from the evening comes from Afterlands who are met with a classic respectful Celtic Connections audience. It's rare elsewhere to have the same level of enthusiasm to turn up early and give the opener your full attention but that's part of what makes CC so special.

Opening with new track "Infinity Ooze" Pictish Trail does a couple of songs solo before being joined by his bandmates for the evening. For tonight's show we have Susan Bear on bass and keyboard, Gillian Fleetwood on harp and Semay Wu on cello.

If you've not yet been to a Pictish Trail gig you're in for a genre-defying musical experience with a side of dry comedy. Pictish (aka Johnny Lynch) is testing out some new songs from an upcoming album. There's a bit of background given to some of the songs which range from quite sweet to intensely horrifying.

The Mackintosh Church is a beautiful venue for this show with brilliant acoustics. The set mixes things up from acoustic songs such as "Columns" to more dancey ones like "Dead Connection" and "Island Family".

The 90-minute set flies by in a blur of beautiful song, thumping beats and general weirdness. If Celtic Connections absolutely has to end, this is a pretty great way to see it out!

Reader Reviews